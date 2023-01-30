Central Western Daily
Brenda Bettles, 22, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after breaking into Kelso home for 'a drink of water'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 30 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Pregnant woman leads police on foot chase after breaking into a home for 'a drink of water'

A pregnant woman who led police on a foot chase through Kelso has told the court, by way of a solicitor, she broke into a property for "a drink of water".

