Take advantage of everything on offer

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: 18 Roseteague Way, Orange:
This home has been thoughtfully designed with high end finishes and attention to detail throughout. With its northern aspect from the open living spaces, this very attractive family home is located in a lovely setting.
While there is everything a family could possibly need inside, outside there is even more to offer including a new inbuilt family spa along with a barbecue area for family and friends to enjoy. It simply doesn't get much better than this.
The first thing you will notice about 18 Roseteague Way is the space. Set on a massive 1091 square metre block, the home itself is over 32 square metres. This allows multiple living areas and room for everyone.
Large north-east facing windows take in the abundance of natural light throughout the living areas, while plantation shutters offer stylish protection during summer. The open plan kitchen, living, and dining areas are perfect for family meals or entertaining.
The gourmet kitchen provides quality appliances including an integrated Bosch dishwasher, Westinghouse oven and induction cooktop, along with stone bench tops and splashbacks, and a very useful walk-in pantry. There is also a second living area or media room along with a dedicated home office for two.
There are four large bedrooms allowing privacy for the whole family. Three bedrooms have built-in-robes, while the main bedroom offers a stunning walk-in-robe and private ensuite.
The main bathroom provides double sinks, mirrors, and a freestanding bathtub plus double shower heads. Underfloor heating in the bathroom and ensuite provides comfort during the colder months. Elsewhere in the home a built-in electric fireplace, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, and ceiling fans provide year round comfort.
Outside the home, the features keep coming. There is a drive through extra large, double garage with internal access and remote entry, 5000 litre water tank for irrigation and drip system in the gardens, and a landscaped fire pit area.
A favourite of course is the undercover alfresco entertaining area complete with pergola, screening, ceiling fan and built-in barbecue and drinks fridge, combined with the stunning built-in family spa. There is also the large yard for the kids which is fully fenced with a picket fence at the front.
