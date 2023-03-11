A tree planted by Queen Elizabeth II, abandoned hospital for the 'insane', century-old electricity pole, infamous school ruins, legendary racetrack, and hundreds of others ...
"Extraordinary" relics of history are littered across Orange, often hiding in plain sight. The CWD has compiled the most comprehensive list of what - and where - they are.
The more-than-500 locations below are categorised into landmarks, buildings, private residences, parks and sports facilities, businesses, infrastructure, schools, and churches.
All are recognised as historic under official registries. Most feature on the NSW State Heritage Register and 2011 Orange Local Environmental Plan.
Orange's first electricity pole - Byng Street, corner of Anson Street
Original steel and enamel Orange street signs - Byng Street, Summer Street, and William Street
Tree planted by Queen Elizabeth II - Robertson Park
Memorial to Constable William Haviland, the first NSW Police officer to die on duty - corner of Sale and Byng street
L&L and RM brass footpath inlays - Summer Street
Miniature steam train and railway - Moulder Park
Former Gnoo Blas racetrack - 1610 Forest Road
Fairbridge Farm School and Fairbridge Memorial Park - Mitchell Highway
Orange Cemetery - Lone Pine Avenue
Boer War Memorial - Robertson Park, Summer Street
The Lone Pine - Lone Pine Avenue, corner of Bathurst Road
Merungie Raine family grave plot - 4397 Mitchell Highway
Coronation memorial plaque - Coronation Drive, corner of Wood Street
Mileage marker - Woodward Street, north of Duntryleague
Banjo Paterson childhood home - Hill Street
Mount Canobolas Summit - Mount Canobolas
Cenotaph memorial - Robertson Park
WWI 1914-1918 Memorial Hall - 245 Anson Street
Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Tree - Robertson Park
Former Orange Town Hall - 247-249 Anson Street
Commonwealth Bank - 244-246 Summer Street
Orange Lands Office - 92 Kite Street
Myer building - 212-220 Summer Street
Orange Court House - 122 Byng Street
Fire station - 79 Summer Street
Former AJS Bank - 226-232 Summer Street
Strand Theatre - 311-313 Summer Street
Grace Brothers building, Summer Street
Gallagher building - 286-294 Summer Street
Canobolas Shire Council Chamber - 126-130 Kite Street, corner of McNamara Street
T&G Mutual building - 189-193 Summer Street
Orange Post Office - 222-224 Summer Street
Scout Hall - 94 Kite Street
Orange City Band Hall - 3 William Street
Former West Orange Post Office - 19 Clinton Street, corner of Moulder Street
Temperance Hall - 11 Seaton Street, corner of Worboys Street
Orange Railway Station and Stationmaster's house - 150 Peisley Street and 158 Peisley Street
Borrodell packing sheds - 1 Gartrell Way, corner of Borrodell Drive
Ammerdown Carriageway - 450 Mitchell Highway
Former Bloomfield 'Mental' Hospital - 1502 Forest Road
Former railway level crossing and keeper's cottage - 125 Dalton Street
Former Wentworth Mine also known as Great Western Mine - 4570-4578 Mitchell Highway
Former Lake Canobolas Pumphouse - 87 Lake Canobolas Road
Former Spring Hill Railway Station - Spring Street
Charles Sturt University water tower - 346 Leeds Parade
Former EMMCO Email Electrolux factory - 5-17 Edward Street
Spring Hill Cemetery - 13 Warburton Lane
Poplars farm building - 53 Beasley Road
East Fork Train Station - East Fork, Forest Road
Railway infrastructure - Huntley Road and Kinghorne Lane
CSR Readymix site bluestone quarry - Cedar Street and Racecourse Road
Former Railway Crossing Cottage - 94 Ploughmans Lane
Suma Park Dam and Suma Park homestead - Ophir Road
Chinaman's Bend Cemetery - 5066 Mitchell Highway
Former Huntley Railway Station - 1067 Huntley Road
Narrambla Templer's Mill ruins and Banjo Paterson memorial - 330 Ophir Road
Orange Locomotive Depot - East Fork, Forest Road
Dairy Farmers depot - 8 Barrett Street, corner of Barrett Court
Buena Vista community - 199-211 March Street
Former ambulance station - 291 Anson Street
Bridge - Hill Street, near National Avenue
Orange Racecourse Railway Station - 74 Canobolas Road
Storage tank - 130 Lone Pine Avenue
Ploughmans Wetlands - Ploughmans Lane
Waverton and former dairy buildings - 76 Blunt Road
Historic churches of Orange
St John's Anglican Church - 7 Newman Street
St Phillip's Anglican Church - 768 Burrendong Way
St John's Uniting Church and Hall - 74 Kite Street
Uniting Church and Kindergarten Hall - 215-221 Anson Street
Five Ways Uniting Church - 1 Bathurst Road, corner of Summer Street
Church hall and former East Orange Council chambers - 31 Dora Street, corner of McLachlan Street
Uniting Church Hall - 215-221 Anson Street
Holy Trinity Church Rectory and Bluestone Hall - 251-255 Anson Street and 257 Anson Street
St Joseph's Church - 71-85 Byng Street
Baptist Church - 59 Sale Street
Former Methodist Church - 598 Cadia Road
All Saints Anglican Church - 10 Seaton Street, corner of Lucknow Street
Duntryleague - Woodward Street
Railway Hotel - 19 Spring Street
Former Terminus Hotel - 105-107 Peisley Street
Royal Hotel - 251-257 Summer Street
The Victoria Hotel - 334-336 Summer Street
Welcome Inn Restaurant - 85-87 March Street
Hotel Canobolas - 266 Summer Street, corner of Lords Place
Parkview Hotel - 281-285 Summer Street, corner of McNamara Street
Glenfield country inn - 1007 Forest Road
Hotel Orange - 312-324 Summer Street, corner of Peisley Street
Occidental Hotel - 170-174 Lords Place, corner of Kite Street
Great Western Hotel - 145-147 Peisley Street
Union Bank restaurant and Union Bank Building - 84 Byng Street
Metropolitan Hotel - 107 Byng and 244 Anson Street
Newstead club - 47-49 Hill Street
Gladstone Hotel - 69 Byng Street
Kelly's Rugby Hotel - 133 Lords Place, corner of Moulder Street
PLC Kinross Wolaroi School and Campdale former homestead - 63-97 Coronation Drive
East Orange Public School - 206-212 March Street, 46-56 Nile Street, and 45-71 Spring Street
Former Wolaroi mansion school building - 59-67 Bathurst Road
Mirrimbeena school house - 774 Burrendong Way
Orange Public School - 78 Kite Street
Canobolas Public School - 386 Canobolas Road
Former Bloomfield Public School - 11 Louie Lane
Former Fairbridge Farm School - Mitchell Highway
Occasional Day Care - 85 Kite Street
Former March Public School - 780 Burrendong Way
Former headmaster's residence - 80 Kite Street
Child care centre and former mansion - 86 Kite Street
Spring Hill Public School - 2 Seaton Street, corner of Carcoar Street
Springside Public School - 716 Cadia Road, corner of Kearl Road
Orange Infants School - 22 Sale Street
Mena house - 50 Kite Street
Braehead house - 356 Canobolas Road
Mamhead house - 4622 Mitchell Highway, corner of Carroll Street
Homeleigh house - 359 Phoenix Mine Road
Charmaine house and shed - 730 Burrendong Way
Wyelba house - 459 Clergate Road
Rhodesia house - 169 Edward Street
Warrenbah house - 171 Edward Street
Carramar house - 28 Kinghorn Lane
Tuckonie cottage - 793 Huntley Road
Winora house and barn - 1028 Huntley Road
Adavale house - 40 Brooking Lane
Bloomfield House, including remains of Moulder's orchard - 15 Catto Close
Garyowen house - 102 Franklin Road
Wendouree house - 68 Byng Street
Craigielee house - 23 Summer Street
Berrilea mansion - 27-29 Summer Street
Karinga house - 204 Woodward Street
Endsleigh house - 38 Endsleigh Avenue
Trio of attached houses - 170-174 Moulder Street
Redluom house - 71 Moulder Street
Hiluneva house - 154 Moulder Street
Waroon house - 69 Dalton Street
Gladstone house - 319 Lords Place
Highgate house - 329 Lords Place
Blengarry house - 334 Lords Place
Middlesex house - 335-337 Lords Place
Glenelg house - 345 Lords Place
Carinya house - 365 Lords Place
Orana Court flats - 14 Orana Street
Rowena house - 81 Autumn Street
Bowen Terrace terrace houses - 3-25 Bathurst Road
Carwoola house - 238 Cargo Road
Ammerdown homestead - 450 Mitchell Highway
Carwoola brick sheds - 4 Gartrell Way
Colwood homestead - 12 McKay Crescent
Former orchard and ruins - Dairy Creek Road
Cottage and brickworks - 148 Clergate Road
Gallipoli house - 311 Anson Street
Deltamu house - 313 Anson Street
Cottage - 11 Shepherd Road
Llanello also known as Croagh Patrick house - 10 Park Street
Maroombah mansion - 24 Courallie Drive, also 11 Malvern Avenue
Twilight house - 67 Dalton Street
Trebanog house and former inn - 79-81 March Street
Semi-detached cottages - 53 and 55 Prince Street
Eudora house - 67 Prince Street
Caeleon house - 25 Spring Street
Ormiston house - 397 Summer Street
Clare Villa house -12 William Street
Delvine house - 15 Murraba Close
Strathroy house - 24-30 Spring Street
Wentworth Cottage house - 82 Beasley Road
Former butter factory residence - 15 Capps Lane
Former house and packing shed - 168 Shiralee Road
Girraween house - 150 Spurway Lane
Clifton Grove homestead - 2 Coolabah Drive
Rayville house - 84 Edward Street
Ivanhoe house - 115 Endsleigh Avenue
Offices - 160 Kite Street
Lamrock Terrace houses - 166-180 Kite Street
Roma house - 44 McLachlan Street
Rossi Orchard brick barn and shed - 98 Mount Pleasant Lane
Mt Pleasant house and barn - 101 Mount Pleasant Lane
Rosedale homestead - 671 Ophir Road
Maynooth house - 169 Anson Street
Galbally mansion - 60 Byng Street
Mansion - 62 Byng Street
Lansdowne house - 72 Byng Street
Emily house - 66 Byng Street, corner of Hill Street
Brownholm house - 82 Byng Street
Parkview house - 44 Clinton Street
Knocklong house - 73 Hill Street
Vincent house - 115 Hill Street
Winchmore house - 30 Kite Street
Corrugated iron cottage - 40 Shadforth Drive
Rose, Shamrock, and Thistle miner cottages - 115-119 Shadforth Drive
Melyra house - 119 Ploughmans Lane
Luxultan house - 291 Canobolas Road
Roseteague homestead - 425 Canobolas Road
Former Post Office Rose Cottage house - 471 Canobolas Road
Glengarra homestead - 84 Mt Pleasant Lane
Sheltering Pines house - 784 Pinnacle Road
Colveath homestead - 100 Shiralee Road
Evergreen homestead - 22 Evergreen Road
Failford homestead - 19 Failford Lane
Homestead - 1706 Millthorpe Road
The Channings house - 39 Kite Street
Semi-detached cottages - 316-318 Lords Place
Kingsciere flats - 102 Prince Street, corner of Anson Street
Anson Cottages - 107 Prince Street
Edenglassie homes - 92 Whiley Road
Rosebank house - 27 Worboys Street
Summer Hill house - 4837 Mitchell Highway and 56 Summer Hill Lane
Lynton house - 94 Lords Place
The Springs travelling stock reserve - Bounded by Hawke Lane, Rifle Range Road and Shiralee Road
Shed - 3 Spring Street
Eade Family House - 94 Woodward Street
Cottages - 121-131 Lords Place, from corner of Wade Place to Moulder Street
House and shed - 24 Dalton Street
House and shed - 8 Canobolas Road, corner of Pinnacle Road
House and brick stable - 11 Banksia Street
Wellwood homestead - 4982 Mitchell Highway
Dairy Creek house - 5110 Mitchell Highway
Clearview house - 18 Steeles Lane
Gobabla house - 100 Franklin Road
Historic parks and sports facilities of Orange
Newman Park - 197 March Street
Towac Pinnacle park - Unnamed road off Pinnacle Road
Campbells Corner park - Pinnacle Road
Wade Park and Wade Park Cottages - Moulder Street
Orange Showground, including Dalton's Pavilion and Agricultural Pavilion - Leeds Parade
Towac Park Racecourse and complex - 57 Canobolas Road
Cook Park, including fernery and Blowes Conservatory - 22-46 Summer Street
Gosling Creek Reservoir - 28 Bargwanna Road
Memory Park - Bathurst Road, corner of Icely Road and Allenby Road
Old Trotters Track - 57 Canobolas Road
Orange Botanic Gardens - 300 Hill Street
Robertson Park - 259-279 Summer Street
Jack Brabham fields and former aerodrome - 1610 Forest Road
Moulder Park Velodrome - Moulder Park
Stores - 84-86 Peisley Street
Shops - 113 Endsleigh Avenue, corner of Kite Avenue
Australia Cinema 4 - 183 Lords Place
Shop by railway siding - 1067 Huntley Road
Shop - 119 Peisley Street
Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council - 42 Dalton Street, corner of Clinton Street
Soil Conservation Service of NSW building - 350 Peisley Street
Paediatric clinic - 125 Sale Street, corner of Prince Street
Robert's Bakery - 184-190 Peisley Street
Corner store - 88 Warrendine Street, corner of Anson Street
Orange Co-op Cool Stores Ltd building - 14-16 Barrett Street, corner of Barrett Court
Caldwell House community health centre - 129-133 Sale Street
Mackie's Store - 211 Byng Street
Apostolic Life Centre - 33-45 Glenroi Street
Reform Mine - Mitchell Highway
Community Health Centre - 96 Kite Street, corner of Sale Street
Solicitor's office - 209 Lords Place, corner of Colvin Lane
Shop - 215 Lords Place
Shop - 282-284 Summer Street
Second Chance Collectables and Canobolas Locksmiths building - 149-151 Peisley Street, corner of Kite Street
Wyoming Court offices and businesses - 182 Anson Street
Anson House - 193-195 Anson Street
Shops - 109-111 Byng Street
Canobolas Wool Topmaking building - 390 Clergate Road and 463 Leeds Parade
HACBS and former Building Society - 87 Hill Street
Nganbirra breast screening clinic - 127 Sale Street
