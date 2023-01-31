Rebecca Blandford is looking to make history when she competes in the zone final of the AgShows NSW Young Woman competition.
For the first time in 24 years, the event will be held in Orange, with the home-town entry looking to make her community proud.
"Fun fact, the last time zone was hosted in Orange was the year I was born," she said.
"I think it's really exciting to bring that zone back to Orange. We have such a beautiful town and community and we have much to offer, so it's brilliant to bring that many people here and showcase our region."
From Bathurst to Bourke, Coonamble to Condobolin, Warren to Wellington and Grenfell to Gilgandra, each town's contestant will converge on Orange on Saturday, February 4 as they vie for one of only three positions to represent the region at Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.
While Ms Blandford is excited to take part in the show, there are definitely some nerves about.
"To the best of our research, we don't believe Orange has had a representative go to Sydney before," she added.
"Of course, I want to put my best foot forward to not only represent Orange the best I can, but represent myself and do myself proud."
Ms Blandford was selected to take part after beating out other competitors at last year's Orange Show, an event she is no stranger to.
"I've personally been involved with the Orange Show for a number of years now and I'm third generation in my family to be involved," she said.
"I was very overwhelmed at the time, in the sense that it was a big time of the year getting ready for the show. Now I find myself in a similar state as we're ramping up our show preparations for this year."
As winners of their respective Young Woman titles, each of the 21 representatives will face a panel of judges to discuss local, regional, state and national topics, answer agricultural and rural questions, and explain their community involvement and ambitions.
The interviews will be held at Hive Orange, ahead of a lunch hosted by the Country Women's Association, and a gala dinner at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, where it was held the last time Orange hosted the event in 1999.
"It's important to keep a level head and remember why I entered in the first place and what it means for Orange and what I can bring to the table to promote our city," Ms Blandford added.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
