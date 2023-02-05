Orange's temperatures will rise by 17 per cent by the year 2050, according to CSIRO data collected by an expert in technology.
The new digital tool predicts changing weather patterns in the future across more than 15,000 postcodes - simple graphics to translate a complex story of what's to come.
A result of seasonal changes caused by global warming if climate action isn't prioritised, data for the Colour City shows the average maximum daily temperature will surge by 3.1 percent.
This means that summer days would be 3.3 degrees hotter in 27 years from now, which will include an extra 28 days per year of days exceeding 30 degree temperatures.
When compared with data bewteen 1960 and 1990, Orange's daily maximum temperatures sat at an average of 18.3 degrees.
But when combining these past, present and future statistics all together, the figures spit out an overall 17 per cent temperature increase ahead.
It would mean longer and hotter summers for Orange by 2050, as well as a gradual disappearance of the winter season as surging temperatures continue to take effect.
The CSIRO-derived data also highlights the increase of burning more coal, gas and oil that's pushing the earth further into a state of severe climate disruption.
Merging these factors means that natural disasters would increase as sea levels continue to rise as well - causing extra devastation in the Central West region.
More severe flood events, increased periods of drought, ravaging storms and raging bushfires.
Senior ecologist and former Central Tablelands Landcare coordinator for sustainable agriculture, Sally Kirby says the biggest challenge the earth is facing is the ever-increasing human population.
This means that urban areas will keep expanding and without action, habitat destruction and wildlife displacement are also a reality - along with other threats to regional areas.
"Urban expansion into agricultural areas means less land to grow more food for more people," Mrs Kirby said.
"Urban areas are also hotter than natural areas as hard impervious surfaces absorb heat [and] concrete and asphalt are heating the cities."
She hopes this will change in light of Orange City Council's Urban Forest Strategy tender, which outlines a strategic framework for local council, land managers and the community to provide more tree canopy coverage across the Colour City's more built-up areas.
"Trees have a cooling effect providing shade, but also through processes like evapo-transpiration," she said.
Urban expansion into agricultural areas means less land to grow more food for more people.- Cabonne-based senior ecologist Sal Kirby on population growth.
"People can plant more trees around their houses to help regulate their microclimate and create a home for insects, birds and so on."
Designer of the MyClimate 2050 tool, Australian National University's associate professor George Hinchcliffe says localising expert research for residents is also a powerful way to show people what's going on in their own backyards.
By visually delivering what's on the cards for each area, the hope is that the insurmountable evidence essentially hits people right between the eyes.
"It's a form of storytelling, a way to bring climate data into an everyday context and remind people of the urgent need to act," professor Hinchcliffe said
"This tool starkly illustrates how unbearably hot summers will become if we continue polluting our climate like there's no tomorrow."
The professor says says other consequences would mean more deaths caused by heatstroke, more houses destroyed by fire, and a rise in wildlife dying from thirst and incineration.
Which is another reason why Australia's "big polluters" need to take responsibility, professor Hinchcliffe says,
Particularly with the amount of strong evidence pointing to the globe's climatic demise.
[The tool brings] climate data into an everyday context and reminds people of the urgent need to act.- ANU's associate professor, George Hinchcliffe on climate statistics through storytelling.
With the Albanese government due to finalise the nation's most important climate policy this term, the time to act is right now.
"We need a strong safeguard mechanism that rules out new coal and gas and starts to seriously hold big polluters to account," Mr Hinchcliffe said.
"Our climate future is shaped by what we do today, so we need to quickly shift away from burning coal and gas, ramp up renewable energy use and protect and restore nature.
"We can't continue like this."
To check out the tool and enter your local postcode, head to the Australian Conservation Foundation's website.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.