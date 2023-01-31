One of Orange's biggest roads is set for an upgrade to the tune of $1.25 million, the state government has announced.
The sum will go towards stage three of the Clergate Road project and is on top of the emergency 'pot hole fund' allocated to councils.
Stage three will involve lane widening, re-surfacing and the improvement of 600 metres worth of road north of Industry Drive.
Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling said the funding was much needed for what he described as a "key growth area" for the LGA.
"Orange City Council is pleased to be working in partnership with the NSW and Australian Governments to deliver this project," Cr Hamling said.
"The road upgrade could begin as soon as the end of next month.
"This latest funding comes at just the right time to let the Council complete stages two and three of the 1.6 km Clergate Road upgrade at the same time. There are economies of scale with a now larger project that will mean much better value for money when awarding a contract.
"With the building of the massive Storco site, the Clergate Road area is becoming a key growth area for local industry in Orange and this 1.6 km upgrade north from Quartz Street will deliver for the community."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Clergate Road was "vital" to the community.
"This is great news for families, miners and freight operators who travel along Clergate Road every day," Mr Farraway said.
"Clergate Road is a vital connector road for the city and has seen an increase in community demand over the past few years.
"It is good to see that after months of rainfall and flooding in the Central West, our NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is able to continue to support Orange City Council with getting on with the job of fixing its roads so that families get home safely."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
