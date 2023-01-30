A young family has been left feeling as though they've had their "safety taken away from them" following an attempted break-in.
Dominique Salvestrin and her husband - who live in the Calare area - were woken just before 4am on January 27 to the sound of their dog barking.
"He wouldn't usually bother us in the night unless there was something of significance," she said.
Her husband then got up to check what was happening. What he found was the back gate open and the security light on.
"I then checked my phone and I had an alert that somebody had come onto the premises," Mrs Salvestrin said.
"By the time I got up out of bed to have a look what was going on, we saw a white ute drive past our place very quickly, which as it turned out was a white Nissan Navara that had been stolen from Molong Road earlier in the morning."
Police confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the stolen car or attempted break-in.
Security footage shows one of the would-be intruders attempting to open one of the doors, only to turn away when they discovered it was locked.
Although nothing was taken, it has left the family "shaken" from the experience.
"It is quite unsettling and disconcerting when you feel safe and secure in your home and then have that feeling of safety taken away from you because of the brazen and inconsiderate actions of other people in the community," she said.
"I'd say my husband and I are both quite angry about it. When people engage in behaviour towards you that you could never fathom engaging in yourself, it makes you really angry and upset, because you can't imagine inflicting that sort of discomfort and disrespect to other people."
Mrs Salvestrin also took to Facebook to share the footage in an attempt to make others around Orange aware.
"There's been an overwhelmingly positive response from posting the footage," she said.
"It is very reassuring that the majority of the community were as outraged as us. I posted the videos to serve as a reminder for people to ensure their doors are locked, because they appeared to be very opportunistic burglars."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
