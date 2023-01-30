Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Dominique Salvestrin speaks out after attempted break-in in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young family has been left feeling as though they've had their "safety taken away from them" following an attempted break-in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.