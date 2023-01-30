After a dismal display with the bat two weekends ago, Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket players stepped up with willow in hand.
Well some did anyway.
Even an individual century couldn't stop an outright victory in one game.
So with round 11 now over, it's time to see who made our illustrious team of the week side.
It's hard to put into words how City Colts' leading batsman would've been feeling after a century in an outright loss, so he did it for us when describing it as 'bittersweet'.
Saturday was the opener's second ton for the season, with the experienced campaigner leading the way for his side.
Unfortunately his 131 wasn't enough to stop CYMS from claiming maximum points.
Another week where we can't get the reliable Josh Coyte into this side, due to significant individual milestones with Brien also hitting a century on Saturday.
Having resumed on 61 not out after the first day, Brien continued his momentum to hit 107 in a superb performance against Bathurst City Redbacks.
As expected, the CYMS skipper led the way against City Colts, with not only his batting but captaincy skills too.
Belmonte hit his way to 72 not out in CYMS' second innings to lead the side to an outright victory over City Colts.
Just like his team-mate Cooper Brien, Ryan had a big role to play on the second day against the Redbacks.
Resuming on 23 not out, he led them past Bathurst City's target before falling as the last wicket on 70.
Somewhat a day to forget for ORC after Cavaliers won on first innings in a clash we might see come finals time.
But Parsons was one shining light for his side, hitting an almost run a ball 52 to help avoid a second innings outright loss.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
When City desperately needed a spark to ignite its season, the skipper stepped up.
An early declaration proved a masterstroke against Centrals to secure an outright victory. It didn't look like a 100 per cent certainty throughout the match though with Centrals parking the bus.
Morrish came back from a tea break fired up and dismantled the lower order to finish with 5/14 and 11 wickets for the whole match.
Another team of the week appearance for the gun all-rounder.
He didn't fire with the bat but his 3/42 in City Colts' second innings was crucial towards an outright victory.
While his team might have lost, it was a day to remember for the Redbacks leg-spinner.
Kreuzberger proceeded to bamboozle the St Pat's batsmen with figures of 6/47 that included centurion Brien.
Having regularly featured in second grade this season, Fairley made his name known in BOIDC over the past two weekends.
On day one he secured five wickets before going through ORC's top order again in the second innings with 3/52 which included both Dave and Wayne Sellers.
Without CYMS' opening bowlers, it's likely the side would've went without maximum points against City Colts.
Wykes formed the perfect combination with Webster, securing 3/32 on day two which included the prized scalp of Shoemark.
Wow, what a day for the ORC speedster.
While his side couldn't match how well he played individually, there no doubt would've been a wry smile from the opener - that's just how cricket works.
With Cavaliers already batting, McKinnon had 3/34 on day one before finishing with 6/60.
In the second innings, he continued his momentum to claim 3/30 in a standout performance.
Team of the week leader board:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, David Rogerson, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, Cooper Brien, Ed Morrish.
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Connor Slattery, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matt Corben, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon.
Two - Matt Fearnley, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Josh Coyte, David Henderson, Will Oldham, Dave Neil, Cooper Stephen, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Adam Ryan, Stephen Fairley
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Russell Gardner, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Ryan Peacock, Jay Webber, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
