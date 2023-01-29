Central Western Daily
Missing child Harrison Wood found by NSW Police

By Emily Gobourg
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:25am, first published 6:50am
16-year-old Harrison Crisp was last seen at a property in Molong, 33 kilometres north-west of Orange. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force.

UPDATE 10.20am, Monday: A teenage boy missing from Molong has been found 'safe and well' in a nearby town.

