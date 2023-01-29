UPDATE 10.20am, Monday: A teenage boy missing from Molong has been found 'safe and well' in a nearby town.
Harrison Wood was found by NSW Police in Cudal about 9.30am, Monday by NSW Police following a public appeal for information.
The 16-year-old was reported missing from his home at Molong on Sunday evening. He was believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bike.
"A teenage boy missing from the state's Central West has been found safe and well," a statement from police said.
In geo-targeted text alerts Wood was described as large-build, 155 to 160 centimetres in height, with short brown hair, and a Caucasian appearance.
The teenager was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes in a green-hooded jumper with a "Bike Camp" logo on the front, along with a green-knotted band around his wrist.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
