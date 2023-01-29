He's whacked bowlers to all parts of the ground this season, but Bailey Ferguson saved his most devastating performance for Sunday afternoon at Wade Park.
With Cavaliers' finals spot already sewn up in the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup, the shackles were off for the men in maroon and it made a difference.
CYMS were off to a flyer, and like Cavaliers, the side had nothing to lose after already bowling out of finals contention.
Joey Coughlan led the way at the top of the order, hitting 61 off 42 balls, with Hugh Middleton removing him at 3/97.
Captain Thomas Belmonte picked up where he left off for 39 off 23 before talented youngster Luke Hunter did some lower-order hitting with 20 not out at a 200.00 strike rate with CYMS finishing 6/176.
Ferguson had the best figures for his side in 2/27, but his work wasn't done there.
With a 177 total set, the opener was as relaxed as they come.
"You don't expect to chase 180-odd down any day, you struggle to chase 130 on some nights, we just went out with a no fear mentality," he said.
No fear indeed as he bludgeoned CYMS' attack, hitting ten 4's and four 6's to finish with 115 not out off 67 balls.
Matt Corben (29) and Cameron Laird (19*) provided ample support at the other end as did the extras (16) but it was Ferguson doing the majority of the damage with the score chased down in 18.1 overs.
While the century-maker described the win as 'unexpected', his 32 not out the day before against ORC provided a solid platform to build off.
"I was seeing them good on Saturday night so when they scored 180 I thought stuff it I'll just go hard and if it comes off it, it comes off," he said.
Remarkably, Ferguson's hundred is the fourth since the Bonnor Cup became a T20 competition in the 2022/23 season.
Fellow Cavaliers stalwart Stuart Middleton (127), CYMS' Mick Delaney (111) and Lithgow's Ben Sheahan (102*) are the other three to have achieved the feat.
With that victory, Cavaliers will finish first in pool B of the competition, setting up a semi-final against either Rugby Union or Orange City.
Ferguson indicated he's got full confidence in his side's ability to go all the way.
"It's (that win) huge, I don't know how the other pool will shape up but playing second is always nice than playing (the side that finishes) top of the table," he said.
"I'm pretty confident with our team at the moment, when we get our marquees back in Gus and George (Cumming) for the semis, it's a pretty strong side, they're massive for us."
"it's huge, I don't know how the other pool will shape up but always playing second is nicer than playing top of the table."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.