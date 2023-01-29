Communities across Western NSW have been advised to take measures to protect themselves following the detection of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus in mosquitoes in the Macquarie Marshes.
Priscilla Stanley, Western NSW Local Health District's director of public health, has urged communities to take all actions possible to avoid being bitten.
"People are still enjoying the warm weather and spending plenty of time outdoors, so it is incredibly important that everyone takes appropriate steps to protect against mosquito bites," Ms Stanley said.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn."
Ms Stanley said most people who are infected with the virus that causes MVE do not have any symptoms.
"Only a small proportion of people infected will experience symptoms. Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and muscle aches," Ms Stanley said.
"Rarely, it causes severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. Among those who get a severe infection, some may die or have lifelong neurological complications."
"There is risk from both MVE and Japanese encephalitis in the district and people should protect themselves from mosquito bites and get the Japanese encephalitis vaccine if they're eligible. NSW Health is further expanding free access to Japanese encephalitis vaccine to ensure residents living in high-risk regional areas are protected this mosquito season."
Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by: wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks, especially around dusk and dawn. applying repellent to all areas of exposed skin, using repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
MVE virus is spread by mosquitos from infected animals to humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.