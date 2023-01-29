Central Western Daily
Potentially fatal mosquito-borne virus detected in Western NSW

Updated January 29 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Communities across Western NSW have been advised to take measures to protect themselves following the detection of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus in mosquitoes in the Macquarie Marshes.

