Every Friday the Central Western Daily compiles the cheapest places to buy fuel in Orange. This weekend, topping up at the right station could save between $8.80 and $10 on a full tank.
The average Colour City family owns 1.8 cars. Petrol or diesel accounts for about five per cent of weekly expenses.
There are 16 fuel stations across the LGA. The price of a average refill can often fluctuate by more than $20 between retailers.
This week Metro retailers in Lucknow and Orange offer the equal-cheapest petrol (91 octane) at 168.9c per litre. Metro Lucknow offers the best deal on diesel at 197.9 per litre.
Coles Express Orange on Summer Street is worth avoiding for petrol (91), which is going for 176.9 cents per litre. Lowes on Peisley Street offers the most expensive diesel at 206.9 per litre.
Full rankings below (updated 10/02/23).
The following data is sourced from the NSW Government FuelCheck aggregator. It is cross-referenced with retailers for accuracy at time of publishing. Figures represent cents per litre.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.