When the people of Eugowra were left devastated by floods late last year, Nathan Whiteside and the team at Orange Ex-Services immediately sprang into action.
The club's CEO put out the call to organisations far and wide in an effort to help the town recover. But this was far from a foreign concept for the organisation.
"Earlier in the new year with the North Coast floods, we did a little bit for Lismore and we got about $80,000 worth of vouchers," Mr Whiteside said.
"When it hit a bit more locally with Eugowra and Cabonne areas, we put the call out again."
And the Orange community came through in droves. Around $40,000 worth of vouchers and $60,000 of monetary donations were received on a local level, before Mr Whiteside used his contacts within the club industry to take things up a notch.
"It was everyone. It was the suppliers, there was a Vietnam veterans association from down south who donated, the East Lismore Bowling Club gave $250 and 12 months ago, they had two metres of water through their club. Everyone, no matter what it was, put in a phenomenal effort," he said.
"We did dry goods as well and we got a hell of a lot of that too."
In the end, the Orange Ex-Services Club raised close to $400,000 for Central West flood victims, while also facilitating emergency accommodation, meals and supplies for the displaced residents.
This amazing effort saw the club recognised with the Business Philanthropy Award at Orange's Australia Day ceremony.
"It was pretty special. I got a bit emotional," Mr Whiteside said of the award.
"(Councillor) Tammy Greenhalgh has a connection to Eugowra as well and I've known Tam for a long time. It was pretty emotional and I'm still a bit choked up. It's pretty special to be part of a community like this, but then also a club that can do as much as we could."
The CEO thanked the club staff in particular for their help in making this happen. He also noted that the rotary clubs in Orange would be helping hand out the care packages this Saturday.
"As it works out, I think every household will get about $1250 worth of vouchers," he said.
"When you break it down, it doesn't seem like much, but that $1250 will give them some food and whatever else they need."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
