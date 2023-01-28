Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Orange Ex-Services lands 2023 Australia Day awards honour

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the people of Eugowra were left devastated by floods late last year, Nathan Whiteside and the team at Orange Ex-Services immediately sprang into action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.