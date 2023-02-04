Over two-thirds of rapid damage assessments (RDAs) in Eugowra resulted in the buildings being classed as uninhabitable.
Data obtained by the Central Western Daily revealed that of the 632 assessments carried out by NSW State Emergency Service (SES), 459 came back with a not habitable tag.
The numbers are for tests undertaken in November, following the unprecedented flooding that swept the Central West.
In Molong, where floodwaters tore through main street, 58 buildings out of 71 assessed were deemed not habitable.
Forbes had the highest number of tests and uninhabitable classifications overall with 681 buildings out of 2576 coming back negative.
Other towns visited by the SES were Cudal (19 RDAs - 9 uninhabitable) and Canowindra (11 RDAs - 5 uninhabitable).
Pick a random person in Eugowra and there's a good chance they were living or working in one of those 459 buildings marked unlivable.
Ray Agustin said the Eugowra Historic Museum and Bushranger Centre had many precious artefacts damaged.
"We got wiped out," he told the CWD.
"Mother nature really threw us a curveball. We had probably a two-metre wall of water come straight from the north.
"Thank god for all the volunteers."
Margaret South said while she and her family had been able to operate out of the backyard, her house itself remained a no-go zone.
"We can't live here because there are no walls left and we can't sort it out until we know whether or not we'll get insurance," she said.
"We are living in a caravan outside the house. We were lucky my house didn't move. It's not ideal but it's something we just have to go through."
Cudal resident Greg Wiltshire told this masthead said the effects of displacement were visible even if the town didn't experience the same volume of flooding.
"There were also dogs living in cars and pets that still can't be contained between properties because there's no fencing and a displaced parent is living in a caravan with his two children and is a nervous wreck because there's no security and no way to pay for it," he said.
Even Eugowra Golden Eagles captain-coach Ricky Whitton is living out of a caravan at the showground.
He, his partner and their daughter haven't been able to return home since the morning of the flood.
"It's that old cliche, we may have lost everything but we're all here, we're all safe, and all together, but it's so much more than that," he told the CWD.
"There is the bad as well, we've lost a couple of people to these floods, families and broken and with insurance worries it's a slow process but we're getting through it."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.