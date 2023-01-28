Haggis will be on the menu at an annual supper that will be held in celebration of Scottish bard Robert Burns.
The Orange and District Scottish Association and Burns Club will host the annual Burns Supper in the Orange Starlight room at Orange City Bowling Club on Friday, February 19.
In addition to the haggis, Athol Brose, a Scottish whisky cocktail traditionally drunk during Hogmanay celebrations at New Year's Eve, will be drunk during the toast.
Robbie Burns, also known as Rabbie Burns was an 18th Century Scottish poet and lyricist who is widely regarded at the national poet of Scotland.
He preserved old Scottish folk songs by adapting, revising and expanding them.
Among his works are the lyrics for the New Year's Eve song, Auld Lang Syne based on an older Scottish folk song and set to the tune of Can Ye Labour Lea.
Although he's not a legend in this time, the Association and Burns Club say he's left a legacy that has touched Scotland and people from countries all over the world.
The suppers are normally held on or near the poet's birthday, January 25, which is known as Burns night.
The first Burns Supper was held in Scotland in 1802.
They continue to be held around the world with a similar format starting with a general welcome and announcements, followed by the Selkirk Grace.
After the grace comes the piping and cutting of the haggis, when Burns's Address to a Haggis is read and the haggis is cut open and people begin to eat.
At the end of the meal, a series of toasts, often including a Toast to the Lassies, and replies are made.
This is when the toast to the immortal memory, an overview of Burns's life and work, is given. The event usually ends with the singing of Auld Lang Syne.
Bookings for the Orange Burns Night close on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Tickets are $45 per person.
Contact Paula Townsend on 0423 756 406 or email paulatownsend1@bigpond.com or Myra Howell on 6362 6235.
