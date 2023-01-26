Central Western Daily
Good News

Australia Day, 2023: Gwenda Stanbridge is Blayney's Citizen of the Year

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
January 26 2023 - 5:30pm
All the winners of the Australia Day awards in Blayney. Front - Ted Prosper, Gwenda Stanbridge, Jan Dickie, Wendy Smith, Hilton Davis. Back - Babette Bradley, Jan Roberts, Betty McKenzie.

Blayney Shire Council hosted the 2023 Australia Day Awards today at Heritage Park, Blayney.

