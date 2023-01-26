Blayney Shire Council hosted the 2023 Australia Day Awards today at Heritage Park, Blayney.
The day commenced with a free BBQ community breakfast at 8.00am, cooked by the Blayney Rotary Club, funded by Council, followed by the Awards Ceremony in the amphitheatre at 8.30am.
Mayor Scott Ferguson hosted proceedings and announced the winners of the 2023 Blayney Shire Australia Day Awards with Ambassador Catherine De Vrye presenting the certificates.
The award recipients are as follows:
Blayney Shire Citizen of the Year: Gwenda Stanbridge
Gwenda is involved in many community groups in the Blayney Shire including Blayney Town Association, Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group and a volunteer of Platform Arts Hub.
Gwenda is passionate about Blayney and its rich history. She works tirelessly on community projects within Blayney Shire helping Council, local businesses and interested parties research the history of local buildings and families in the region.
Gwenda was one of the volunteers involved from the early planning stages of the Platform Arts Hub project that resulted in the old Refreshment Rooms at the railway station being fully refurbished and the Platform Arts Hub opening in April 2021 as an arts and cultural community venue.
Blayney Shire Volunteer of the Year: Ted Prosper and Darrin Yates
Ted Prosper at the age of 96 is still an active Board Member of the Mandurama Public Hall Reserve Land Manager, having only recently retired from the Treasurer position.
Ted and his wife Gloria have a long-standing involvement in the Mandurama Hall.
His years of hard work and dedication to the Mandurama Community is greatly appreciated.
Darrin has been an outstanding volunteer in the Millthorpe Community for nearly 20 years.
Darrin is the founder and coordinator of the Millthorpe Village Youth Club, organising and supervising countless youth club activities.
He has obtained significant funding and financial assistance for running activities, purchasing equipment, event supplies and games and activities.
Blayney Shire Community Event of the Year: Spring into Art at Newbridge and the Blayney Shire Can Assist Melbourne Cup Luncheon
The Newbridge committee organised the successful development and roll out of the inaugural Spring into Art at Newbridge festival in October last year.
As the first major post Covid event for Newbridge, the festival boosted community spirit and the local economy, and brought new visitors to Newbridge Village.
The centrepiece of the festival was the Back Creek Art Show which gave local and regional artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their works.
Over 80 entries were received, a figure well above the target of 50.
The Blayney Shire Can Assist Melbourne Cup Luncheon has been an important community event for a number of years.
The occasion was an outstanding success, bringing people together from across the Blayney district to raise funds to support Can Assist clients as they undergo Cancer treatments.
Those attending were treated to a lavish luncheon, participated in the fashions on the floor, enjoyed numerous prizes and raffles and cheered on the horses in the Cup
Blayney Shire Australia Day Appreciation Award: Jan Roberts and Babette Bradley
Jan has been instrumental in both the establishment and management of Creative Arts in our Shire.
Jan has spent countless hours organising volunteers, events and all the administration as well.
Jan has a positive energy, always has a smile and that 'make things happen' attitude.
Babette has been the Station Officer at the Blayney Railway Station for many years and has always given professional, friendly and helpful service.
Babette's ability to operate the office in a very courteous and efficient way is very much appreciated by our community.
Babette goes above and beyond to ensure passengers needs are meet when travelling and planning trips including accessibility and seating requirements.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.