World Wetland Day is fast approaching.
A day when communities throughout the world celebrate the amazing beauty and benefits of wetlands, while drawing attention to the threats that modern civilisation is bringing to their sustainability.
Orange is very fortunate to have four constructed wetlands in its urban areas. Originally developed by Orange City Council as part of a highly successful stormwater harvesting scheme to help secure Orange's water supply during a prolonged drought a decade ago, their design incorporates multiple environmental and social benefits that are complementary to their water harvesting role.
A well-managed wetland provides many benefits including biodiversity. Forty per cent of the world's species live or breed in wetlands. Healthy wetlands power the local food chain and attract wildlife with their abundant aquatic and terrestrial habitat.
Wetlands store carbon. Wetland reeds and grasses are exceptionally efficient carbon sinks. They can capture and sequester carbon more efficiently than tropical rainforests. World wetlands store about 30 per cent of all land based carbon.
Wetlands reduce the impact of storms and floods. They act as a sponge and store water. Slowing down the impact of flooding, they reduce the spread of floodwater and stream bank erosion. They also act as filters, removing pollutants and sediment, thereby boosting the supply of both potable and non-potable water.
Human wellbeing is enhanced through the presence of wetlands. Wetlands in urban areas contribute to heat island reduction through the cooling effect of water surfaces and surrounding wetland vegetation.
They provide a place for relaxation and exercise, create opportunities for community involvement and education and provide a place to experience and enjoy nature, observe native vegetation and bird life.
The Ploughmans Wetlands on the corner of Cargo Road and Ploughmans Lane, west Orange embrace all of the above benefits.
However, increased recreational use of the wetlands has brought with it a number of issues caused by vandalism, irresponsible fishing and littering that are threatening the health of the water and the vegetation, wildlife habitat and bird nesting.
The Ploughmans Wetlands will be showcased on Saturday, February 4 from 10am to 1pm, by members of the Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group.
There will be regular guided walks around the wetlands throughout the morning, starting from the picnic shelter on Ploughman's Lane.
Everyone is welcome, including dogs on leads. For information, phone Neil Jones 0419 224 461.
Neil Jones is President of the Ploughman's Wetlands Care Group
