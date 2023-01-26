Central Western Daily
Money Matters, with Russell Tym | Financial housekeeping in a new year

By Russell Tym
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:29pm
Let's make a plan: New year perfect chance to set financial goals

The holiday season spending is done. For families the back-to-school costs for the kids are biting now. The school fees will be due soon. The finances are tight. High inflation has made it tougher than usual. However, with a bit of luck, the financial pressures should start easing soon.

