Life seems to present with ambiguities to be managed and worked through for worthwhile outcomes.
By that I mean there are several ways to see situations depending on your experience and relation to them.
Ambiguity means there is not the clarity around what is happening or required for the common good.
For example, in relationships, goodness is important. But then you go and mess up and then try and make the most of it.
Or what you do for another is read differently to your intention. It has a different meaning for them.
Then too, the 'happy ever after thought' we would like in life seems to come up short with the reality life brings.
What makes for life, a future, are the choices and conversations made today, to provide for a richer, peaceful experience of the goodness of life.
If we do not have the conversations, the ambiguities get bigger. There is more social noise in our families and culture.
When I think about Australia Day there is ambiguity in the day.
For some it has represented the beginning of British influence and colonisation, resulting in our nation today.
For others, it means dispossession, as the British colonisers pushed back the inhabitants and met any resistance with violent force.
Today the focus is about what Australia is; a day for people to be recognised and welcomed as new citizens in a country that offers hope, peace, and a place to call home.
But that has not been the experience of Aboriginal people in the past. (Nor many others e.g. The "White Australia Policy".)
We cannot change the past. We can change the future though, as what is valuable and worthwhile for the common good is owned, and we face or acknowledge the past. It happened.
The way forward means a mix of confession, forgiveness, love, justice, tolerance and compassion.
That does not come easy as a nation, nor in our immediate personal relationships.
The issue is we all have this innate and compulsive tendency to miss the mark, to not keep things in perspective.
Life is about managing relationships in our homes, workplace and as a nation.
For good reason, Jesus said: 'Come to me and I will give you rest, learn from me'.
Not that troubles and trials disappear but He helps us manage in ways that bring rest within and between people, groups and God.
Governor Phillip oversaw the first fleet, described 'as a practical man of immense conceptual and spiritual (inner) energy'(1) and went about his work in the main with an open hand, to relate and connect with those locals the new colony at Sydney Cove would affect.
Yet conflict was inevitable, as no treaty was envisaged or struck.
Phillip was speared in the shoulder in retribution for stepping over a mark for the forcible kidnapping of two Aboriginal people, ostensibly in his efforts to better understand them.
1. Ref. Arthur Phillip 1788. The Foundation Year by Ann Moyal 2017
