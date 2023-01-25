They've been in the arena before, and they'll do it all again as Jack Wighton and Kaitlyn Phillips prepare to represent their culture in the NRL All-Stars annual fixture.
Wighton will be one of four Canberra Raiders to play in the match with the five-eighth playing for the Indigenous All-Stars while Joe Tapine, Jordan Rapana and Corey Harawira-Neara will represent the Maori squad.
Phillips will once again play for the Indigenous side with the former Orange Hawk and Viper, making her third appearance in the jersey.
For Wighton, the Indigenous selection is another honour from a massive 12 months after he was part of Australia's World Cup winning campaign in England.
"They're coming off the World Cup this year so they might take a few weeks in season to get going," Harawira-Naera said.
"But [Tapine's] grown as a player and as a leader off the back of last year so he won't let his standards drop too far past where he was playing last year.
"It might take a few weeks for guys like him, Papa, Jacky Wighton, the boys that played in the World Cup, to get going again just because they've missed a fair chunk of pre-season."
NRL ALL STARS
February 11: Maori All Stars v Indigenous All Stars at Rotorua. Women's game 1.30pm, men's 3.45pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
