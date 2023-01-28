Central Western Daily
Home/What's On

Cinema Under the Stars returns to Orange after Covid forced previous cancellations

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
it's been more than three years since the previous Cinema Under the Stars event was held. Pictures supplied.

After a three year hiatus brought about by the Covid pandemic, "one of the most beloved community events" is returning to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.