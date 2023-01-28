After a three year hiatus brought about by the Covid pandemic, "one of the most beloved community events" is returning to town.
Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is taking place at the Orange Botanic Gardens at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 11 and includes live music, children's activities and roving acts. On top of that will be the feature event, a showing of Sing 2 to begin at sundown.
The city's branch manager, Olivia Haig, said after three years of Covid-enforced hibernation, there was palpable excitement to be bringing Cinema Under the Stars back.
"It was very disappointing and we were very close," she said of the previous cancellations.
"With a few outbreaks after the original, it just meant we had to be very careful about getting large amounts of people together. We wanted it to be a great night and we didn't want people to come away from it feeling unwell.
"We're very excited to have the event back and a great movie for it to come back to. It's a very fun, cheeky animation."
What had become an annual tradition prior to the past few cancellations, Ms Haig said the event was one which families looked forward to throughout summer.
"What a brilliant way to bring us together as a community after three interrupted years - sitting together in the open air, sharing a laugh and relaxing to a great flick is just about the best way to spend a sunny evening," she said.
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
The branch manager believes the break will have families more excited than ever to grab a rug and head to the gardens, with the goal moving forward being to hold the movie screening once every year.
"The plan is to have it annually. It's definitely something we want to have annually," she said.
"We used to have it at the end of the year but now have it at the start, so we hope we're attracting more people come the end of holidays.
"Our community supports the event amazingly and the more the merrier. Bring on this year."
The event will be free for those in attendance, with families welcome to bring their own food.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
