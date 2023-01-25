A historic train tour - featuring onboard family entertainment and stopover in "the gem of the west" - is headed to Orange for Australia Day.
The half-a-century-old 47 class diesel-electric leaves the Peisley Street station for Manildra about 10.27am. The round trip concludes at 6pm.
"Relax on-board our heritage carriages and enjoy the beautiful Central West countryside," historic fleet operator Lachlan Valley Rail said.
Onboard lunch is offered. A four-and-a-half hour stopover in Manildra includes options of barefoot bowls or screening of a "classic Aussie short film" at the historic registered Amusu Theatre.
Tickets are still on sale as of 5pm, Wednesday. More information can be found on the LVR website.
Lachlan Valley Rail maintains a fleet of historic trains, running across NSW. These include classic Australian-built 5367, 3237, and 3026 steam engines.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.