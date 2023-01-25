Central Western Daily
What's on

Historic LVR rail tour Orange-bound for Australia Day

By Newsroom
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Historic 47 class LVR train Orange to Manildra tour for Australia Day.

A historic train tour - featuring onboard family entertainment and stopover in "the gem of the west" - is headed to Orange for Australia Day.

