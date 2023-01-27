In early November 2022, the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet committed to the introduction of cashless gaming cards in clubs and pubs.
The Premier's commitment came after the release of a damning NSW Crime Commission Report which identified that billions of dollars were being laundered through poker machines every year.
He was committed to the implementation of the cards but as yet we have been given no details as to how this is going to be implemented.
As expected there is strong opposition to the introduction of such a card coming from Clubs NSW, and also from the NSW Nationals.
Clubs NSW are now running advertisements telling us how much they do for their local communities. What a coincidence!
However, there is growing support for the introduction of such a card, with former Deputy Prime Minister and federal National Party leader John Anderson the latest to add his name to the long list of organisations and prominent individuals backing the introduction of such a card.
The NSW Government has a moral responsibility to the people of this state to unanimously support the introduction of such a card.
If they fail to support such an initiative, they are contributing to the growing social and economic problems we now face in this country.
We have had more than enough talking and it is now time for Premier Perrottet and Deputy Premier Toole to show some leadership and do the right thing by the people of NSW.
The people of Orange are in an unique situation - they are represented by Independent Members of Parliament at both Federal and State levels.
How did this come about?
Both the Federal Member, Andrew Gee, and the State Member, Phil Donato, in recent times have left their respective political parties to continue representing their constituents as Independents.
Both left their political parties for the same reason - disillusionment with the machinations of party politics.
The rise of the so-called teal movement is yet another example of disillusionment with party politics.
Party politics at both the Federal and State levels has become shabby with members of the major parties engaging in all sorts of conduct that does not bring any credit on the parties and is not appreciated by the public.
Independents are playing and will continue to play a significant role in modern Australian politics.
The people of Orange remember how well they were represented from 1996 to 2007 by that fine Member for the federal seat of Calare, the late Peter Andren - a true and trusted Independent.
So admired and respected was Peter Andren that he was elected on four occasions as an Independent.
I find it interesting to look at possible reasons why some people in public life are popular and highly respected, while others are not.
The recent decision by New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern to step down as PM, and the reaction around the world, shows that the PM of a nation with less than five million people can possess special, leadership qualities, and be a role model for others.
Her decision has stunned many world leaders, and a large number of tributes have appeared in the media.
Our Prime Minister wrote his own personal tribute that began with: "Through the sheer power of her example, Jacinda Ardern has reminded us all that kindness and strength are not mutually exclusive. Even more importantly, she has shown that a true leader possesses both." (Sydney Morning Herald; January 20.)
I'm sure that many readers will agree with those words.
Another, interesting point of view when thinking of kindness could be: "Be kind to unkind people - they need it the most."
The State Government can find money for rebuilding Sydney stadiums and tunnels under the city, but as for providing monies for the Western Highway, it just evaporates.
This road is a dog track with countless traffic lights and 40kph zoning.
No other highway in the world has such restrictions. It's an utter disgrace.
Set up a transport hub west of Lithgow and make Sydney come out to collect any produce or goods rather than expecting them to be transported from the west of the state.
