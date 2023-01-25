Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kevin Grimshaw has gone from coaching Zac Merritt to now be his asistant mentor

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Grimshaw with his daughter Ash watching Canowindra play last season. Picture by Lachlan Harper

ONCE he was a coach helping a promising young forward called Zac Merritt make an impact on the representative scene, now Kevin Grimshaw is aiming to help that same front rower become a premiership winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.