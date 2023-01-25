ONCE he was a coach helping a promising young forward called Zac Merritt make an impact on the representative scene, now Kevin Grimshaw is aiming to help that same front rower become a premiership winner.
After spending the past two seasons coaching Canowindra in the Woodbridge Cup, Grimshaw has returned to St Pat's where he will act as an assistant to Merritt.
He is there to try and help Merritt guide the Saints to glory in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Though it is a new coach-assistant coach partnership, it isn't the first time Grimshaw has worked with Merritt.
"It's a new challenge for me, and to be able to help Zac out, I'm looking forward to that because I've had a fair bit to with him, I coached him in a Western Rams side," Grimshaw said.
"He was bottom age under 18s and it was a side full of talent, there was Daniel Mortimer, Joel Thompson, Justin Carney, Zac - it was a very good side.
"I didn't have to do much with them I can tell you, it was just a bit of man management and let them play some footy, and they did. They were a really good side.
"So I've known Zac for a long time, since he was 17, and I followed his career in Canberra and then Forbes and here. He's a good guy and I really want to see him succeed.
"I'm not really surprised he ended up coaching, he's only new to it, which I guess is why he got me on board for a bit of experience and help him out with certain things."
Experience as a coach is something Grimshaw certainly has, but he's also enjoyed premiership success on top of that. He's done it with the Saints in the past.
Grimshaw was coach when the Saints won the 2008 Group 10 premier league grand final and he's won two under 18 grand finals with the club in 2012 and 2019.
Even when he was with the Canowindra Tigers, when his schedule permitted, Grimshaw was at Jack Arrow Oval watching the Saints in action.
"I enjoyed Canowindra, that was something I wanted to do so I did that, but now I'm back home which really fits comfortably with me," he said.
"Pat's is home, I've spent a fair part of my career there.
"It's a new role for me too, I've never been an assistant coach, I always like to have the final say in things and all that sort of stuff. But now I have to learn to step back because it is Zac's team, I'm there to help him.
"I hoping I can do that to the best of my ability and I'm hoping I can help that team."
While Grimshaw's assistant coaching role will see him working with many Saints he's unfamiliar with, there are a number of young talents who he knows all about.
It's because he coached many of them to a Group 10 under 18s title in 2019.
"Ash Cosgrove is back and I coached him in the 18s, Jackson Vallis is playing and I coached him in the 18s, Josh Belfanti looks like he is coming back and I coached him in the 18s as well, Cooper Akroyd I coached him in the 18s," he said.
"So I've had a fair bit to do with the young guys coming through and that will help me as well."
The Saints resumed training on Tuesday and are now building towards the Peter McDonald Premiership season opener in April.
"I just hoping the players are excited as the coaching staff," Grimshaw said.
