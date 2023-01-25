Orange is set to bake through its hottest Australia Day in four years, with the mercury tipped to peak at its highest point in a few years on Thursday afternoon.
Australia Day revelers will have to slip, slop, slap with the mercury forecast to crack 32 degrees in 2023.
It will be our hottest Australia Day since 2019, when the top temperature for January 26 hit a scorching 36.7 degrees.
That prediction of 32 degrees has the potential to become our hottest day in Orange in exactly two years, as well, with Australia Day 2021 the last time the mercury cracked the 31 mark in the colour city.
After going the entirety of 2022 without breaking through the 30-degree ceiling, we cracked the mark in January 2023 on a couple of occasions so far.
Our warmest day of the year has been 30.9 degrees on January 12.
A spokesperson for Weatherzone.com said the end of January is traditionally an above average time of the year in terms of heat.
Thursday's forecast top of 32 represents a top temperature almost five degrees over the average January maximum of 27.4 degrees.
In fact, we're cracked the 30 degree mark six times on January 26 since 2010.
For those who feel the heat, which includes people over the age of 75 and young children, NSW Health advice for households includes:
Australia Day's scorcher marks a run of extremely warm days for Orange, and the wider Central West.
After a predicted top of 32 on January 26, Orange could potentially crack 30 degrees again on Friday and Saturday, with tops of 30 and 31 on the radar, according to Weatherzone.com.
Further north, Dubbo is expecting a top of 38 on Australia Day, and then again on Saturday, while Mudgee will hit an expected top of 36 on Australia Day and Forbes will edge towards that melting 40 degree mark on Saturday, with a top of 39 expected to kick off the weekend along the Lachlan River.
