When nine-year-old Ted O'Hare came up with a way to honour his late aunt Torie Finnane through a 13-kilometre trek, his family members were quick to jump on board.
In 2022, Torie's son Ollie and his two cousins, Ted and Finn, chose to do a fundraiser for the Torie Finnane Foundation, which would comprise of a 13-kilometre trek from Thredbo to the summit of Mt Kosciuszko and back.
On Saturday, the boys were joined by loved ones for the same fundraiser, but on a bigger scale, with dozens of supporters joining them.
Midwife Torie passed away in December 2021, three days after the birth of her third child, due to a sudden case of bacterial meningitis.
Torie's sister-in-law Genevieve O'Hare said this year they had a big show of support with 70 children and 55 adults register, with participants ages ranging from three to 79.
One family even came all the way from South Australia to take part.
"We've been blown away by the support, it has raised just under $42,000," Mrs O'Hare said.
"$30,000 of the funds will go towards midwife placements to Sydney which involves a regional midwife from Orange or Wagga or somewhere like that to go to Sydney to study or train at one of the big hospitals there.
"The foundation has also offered various scholarships."
Ted, who was also joined by little sister Abbie O'Hare, 8, and little brother, Hugh O'Hare, 4, said the walk was good, but really hard, although worthwhile for the rewarding feeling when they successfully completed the trek.
"We got to rest at the two-kilometre mark and at the top, after that I was with my two cousins Annie and Finn and they kept stopping," he said.
Ted said while last year they saw some fish during the trek, this year the only animals to make an appearance were crows, which may have had something to do with the warm weather and humidity.
"It felt good to get to the end," Ted said.
"We did take water with us though, and something to eat."
