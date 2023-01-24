Tim Sheens, Wayne Bennett and Adam Hall.
Rugby league greats always find a way back into the coaching arena, and out at Trundle the Boomers have a club stalwart back running the show in Hall.
He won't be doing it alone though with Boomers half Brad Watt joining him for a co-coaching force.
From 2015 to 2019, Trundle were front and centre in every Woodbridge Cup grand final, winning three along the way.
With that considered, bowing out in straight sets last year against Canowindra Tigers and Orange United Warriors in Trundle was a bitter pill to swallow.
Watt said those losses will be a driving factor behind Trundle's upcoming season.
"Yeah absolutely (that hurt), especially at home, we pride ourselves on not losing at home - that one stung," he said.
"It's always in the back of your mind as motivation, along with the close game at Canowindra the week before. They're always there to help you want to do better this year."
The 2023 season will be Watt's first coaching venture having played his full year of first grade with Trundle back in 2018.
Taking over from Adam Roylance, the new man in charge said being a local and having the support of Hall convinced him to make the step up.
"Being from Trundle I've always loved the place and could see myself coaching one day," Watt said.
"I was talking to Hally and thought it'd be a pretty good opportunity to do it with him and learn off him.
"There's probably none better around here to learn off so that's what led me to do that. It'll be massive having him there, he's someone to lean on and someone to ask 1000 questions."
Hall was scheduled to co-coach Trundle with Blake Ridges back in 2020 before COVID cancelled that season.
The versatile premiership winner last coached the side in 2018 but has been had a regular influence on the Boomers, winning Woodbridge Cup player of the year in 2019.
Watt did state the 37-year-old is unlikely to play this season due to an AC joint injury he sustained last season which ruled him out for the semi-final against Canowindra.
However, the Central Western Daily sports desk has become accustom to retirement chat from one of Woodbridge Cup's modern day GOATS. A spruiked retirement after the 2018 grand final victory 'only lasted a couple of days.
Watt confirmed despite the possible absence of his coaching partner on the field, Trundle should have a similar team to last year which will include reigning Woodbridge Cup player of the year Connor Farrar.
He said the goal as usual for the Boomers will be to go all the way.
"Obviously we all play footy for one reason, to win the big one at the end of the year," Watt said.
"We've got a really good young group so we're just trying to keep them together and keep moving forward."
Having held its annual general meeting in October, Trundle's committee will be Blake Ridges (president), Sam Bolam (vice-president), Ash Farrar (secretary), Andrew Curr (treasurer), Paula Wright (publicity officer), Ron Jones and Peter Wright (ground managers), Tracey Farrar (canteen manager) and Bill Ford (gate manager).
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
