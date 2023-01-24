Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brad Watt and Adam Hall to co-coach Trundle Boomers Woodbridge Cup side

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:28am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Watt and Adam Hall will co-coach Trundle Boomers this season.

Tim Sheens, Wayne Bennett and Adam Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.