A man has been convicted after riding an e-scooter on the road and footpath.
The Cooinda Crescent resident said he did not know it was against the law.
Adrian John Toomey pleaded guilty to riding an electric scooter on a footpath, driving while unlicensed and using an unregistered vehicle on the road.
The 46-year-old appeared in Dubbo Local Court via audio-visual link from Silverwater prison and was represented by defence solicitor Kate Bittar.
According to court papers, police were patrolling Cooinda Crescent about 2.40pm on October 2 last year when they saw Toomey.
He was riding an e-scooter in the middle of the road before turning onto Thompson Street.
Police said they activated their warning lights and stopped Toomey who was riding on the footpath along Thompson Street. Toomey identified himself to police who conducted checks on him.
He told police he was not aware that it was illegal to ride an e-scooter. He also said he did not hold a valid licence to drive any vehicle in NSW, police checks confirmed this.
Police alleged that e-scooters were defined as vehicles in NSW due to the "electric auxiliary propulsion" i.e. the electric motor of the vehicle. Though the state was currently trialling e-scooters, police said they were only allowed in specific locations and Dubbo was not part of the trial area.
Magistrate Gary Wilson convicted Toomey for all three offences without further penalty.
