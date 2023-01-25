A proposed overhaul of NSW's poker machine industry has been firmly rebuffed by Phil Donato - but the Orange MP says he recognises harm caused by problem gambling in his electorate and believes "we do need to do more".
Premier Dominic Perrottet is promising to implement state-wide reforms - including introduction of a cashless gaming card system - to curb user harm and money laundering. The issue has emerged as a key clash ahead of the March state election.
I can bet your bottom dollar, if this comes in this will have devastating impacts ...- Orange MP Phil Donato
MP Donato said the plan in its current form is rushed and lacks industry consultation, will have "devastating impacts" on "important community" venues in Orange, be ineffective at reducing harm, cost jobs, and could compromise personal security.
"I don't support the government's proposal for this cashless gaming card being forced upon clubs and pubs," Mr Donato told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday.
"In regional NSW [pubs and clubs] are often the social hubs of communities; they provide grants, employ a lot of people, and provide a level of refuge ... we've seen that at the Cudal Bowling Club and also the Orange Ex-Services club.
"A lot of these small clubs - in towns like Cudal - are run on an oily rag. They don't have a lot of money so the ... profits they make from poker machines goes to help employ people, help keep the doors open, and to keep delivering that service to the community.
"I can bet your bottom dollar, if this comes in this will have devastating impacts on a lot of those types of clubs."
In the town of Orange more than $31 million - or about $955 per adult - is syphoned through 470 poker machines annually. Losses are about 45 per cent higher than the average LGA, according to a 2022 report from Monash University.
MP Donato told the CWD he understands the "concerns" caused by poker machines across his electorate, but believes alternative measures would be more appropriate and effective.
"Sure, I do have concerns in relation to [problem gambling in Orange] ... in terms of harm minimisation we all understand and agree we need to do more .... but I don't necessarily think cashless gaming cards will have a great affect," he said.
"If you look at countries like Canada and Norway where they did put in the cashless gaming cards it's basically shown to just force gamblers onto other online unregulated platforms for example. It doesn't really resolve the issue of problem gambling.
"It would be much better to look at harm minimisation by way of looking at potential third party initiated exclusions that a family member can make on behalf of a relative if they've got a particular issue with gambling or giving courts the power to exclude a person if [gambling] is linked to criminal offences.
"If they restrict problem gamblers from using poker machines, they'll find other sorts of gambling to turn to ... other unregulated platforms. We have to look at other strategies in terms of harm minimisation."
Alternative measures proposed by Mr Donato include third-party enforced exclusions, increased court powers to bar problem gamblers and criminals, and wider roll-out of facial recognition technology. He said a "regional carve-out" excluding clubs in his electorate from the mandate could also be considered.
"All these things, other strategies are things we could look at rather than just enforcing upon pubs and club this cashless gaming card," he said.
"There hasn't been a lot of consultation. I've been contacted by a number of licensed premises throughout my electorate who have expressed concerns over this and said they're not being heard. They're being dismissed.
"They're all about harm minimisation as well - putting caps on people's expenditure for example, so money laundering doesn't become as much an issue."
Poker machines are located at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, Orange City Bowling Club, Waratah Sports Club, Orange Golf Club, Ophir Hotel, Orange Royal Hotel, Robin Hood Hotel, Hotel Canobolas, Victoria Hotel, Parkview Hotel, Metropolitan Hotel, Gladstone, and Lord Anson.
Gambling reform has emerged as a major political issue ahead of the March state election, and proved highly controversial - including within the governing coalition's own Liberal and National flanks. Despite this, Mr Perrottet has consistently reaffirmed plans for an exemption-free, state wide roll out.
I know the Liberal and National parties seem at odds with each other ...- Labor candidate for Orange Heather Dunn
The politically-influential Clubs NSW lobby group - which donates significant sums to both major parties - has launched its own multi-million-dollar public relation campaign to sink the proposal dubbed 'Gaming Reform the Right Way.'
It says cashless gaming would "empower government bureaucrats to monitor spending ... punish recreational punters ... treat you like a criminal ... and impose costs on clubs, reducing community support".
NSW's Labor opposition has not committed to cashless gaming, but says it will ban club donations, reduce machine numbers, prohibit outdoor advertising including 'VIP' signs, mandate 'responsible' venue staff, fund harm minimisation programs, lower cash limits, and introduce third-party exclusion.
It has also promised to trial a cashless gaming system across 500 machines - just over 0.5 per cent of the state's 90,000 total - in preparation for a long term "roadmap to implementation."
Labor candidate for Orange Heather Dunn told the CWD: "I support NSW Labor's policy on this issue ... I know the Liberal and National parties seem at odds with each other and have not yet announced a policy."
Nationals candidate for Orange Tony Mileto says he will take time to better understand the issue before committing to a position.
The 2023 NSW election will take place on March 25. A full list of candidates for Orange - and other relevant information - can be found here.
