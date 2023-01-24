Central Western Daily
Court

Dubbo man relocates after pleading guilty to punching partner in the face

By Court Reporter
January 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 34-year-old father has pleaded guilty to domestic violence and told Dubbo Local Court he will be relocating to the north coast. File picture

Police arrested a man after receiving an ambulance call from a woman who had been punched by her partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.