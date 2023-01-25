It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a state-of-the-art Sikarsky EH-60 Black Hawk.
While it might not roll off the tongue, the Black Hawk has certainly made itself at home at Orange Regional Airport after arriving in mid-January.
Drafted in by the NSW Rural Fire Service to assist ground crews during the 2022-23 fire season, it's one hell of a machine.
The helicopter is capable of collecting 4000 litres in 40 seconds and drop it on a fire in just two, in addition to slashing travel times to get to grass fires before they spread too much.
The Central Western Daily has obtained footage of the bird taking off from Orange Airport and the pictures certainly don't to it justice.
Check it out at the top of this article.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
