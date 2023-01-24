Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Orange to host zone final of the AgShows NSW Young Woman competition

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zone 6 Young Woman final coordinator Jaci Norris is looking forward to a strong competition with Orange hosts the competition next month for the first time in 24 years. Picture by Jude Keogh

For the first time in 24 years, Orange has been selected to host the regional final prestigious Young Woman competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.