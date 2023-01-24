An early morning police pursuit through the centre of town ended after just four minutes with the alleged offenders still on the loose.
Central West Police District Chief Inspector, Peter Atkins, said the pursuit was terminated without any arrests being made due to the dangerous manner in which the car was being driven.
"We did pursue a vehicle which we allege was stolen, a Ford Territory. We terminated the pursuit due to the alleged dangerous driving of the occupants," he said.
"We believe the car had been used for some earlier steal from motor vehicle offences in the CBD."
The pursuit began at 3.31am on Tuesday in William Street and was terminated four minutes later in Lords Place at 3.35am.
Mr Atkins specified that the reasons the pursuit ended was due to the "speed and manner" of the driving."
"We are making further enquiries to locate the offenders for a driving matter," he added.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.