Police pursuit through Orange CBD ends after four minutes

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Police pursuit through CBD ends after four minutes with offenders still on the loose. File picture.

An early morning police pursuit through the centre of town ended after just four minutes with the alleged offenders still on the loose.

