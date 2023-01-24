Central Western Daily
Jayden Nelder to depart Orange Tigers for the 2023 AFL Central West season

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
Jayden Nelder has joined the ranks of the Bathurst Giants for season 2023.

HE'S a centurion, he's hunted as a Tiger, but in 2023 Jayden Nelder will be a Giant on the hunt for premiership success.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

