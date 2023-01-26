Your dream lifestyle property awaits

Outside there is an amazing garden set up with all sorts of flowering plants, including fruit and nut trees, vegetables, and a greenhouse. The separate two-bedroom cottage is invisible from the house, privately sited with its own driveway. Perfect for a teenagers retreat, guest accommodation or as Airbnb, it includes a full size kitchen and bathroom, along with a detached lock up garage. It also features a gorgeous sunroom which is the ideal spot for that morning coffee or to curl up with a good book.

