Your dream lifestyle property awaits

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: "Willow Creek" 82 Guyong Road, Blayney:
Just imagine it. Coming home to a tree lined driveway that leads to an impressive home. You look across the valley and take in the picturesque acres of top-quality grazing country that runs onto the Belubular River. This is "Willow Creek" and it could be yours.
What you'll quickly discover is that there are two separate residences on the property. First is the spacious main home and the second is a two-bedroom cottage.
In addition, you will find various sheds with ample storage, several varying sized paddocks, abundant water supply, and excellent infrastructure in place, all of which places you well on your way to keeping livestock.
Built to capture light, the main home blends gracefully into its hilltop position, while maintaining valued privacy. Spacious living, sitting and lounge areas provide several zones for the largest of families or accommodating guests. There are four bedrooms, three upstairs and one downstairs, with the main bedroom offering a large walk-in-robe.
The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with ample storage and walk-in-pantry. High ceilings and never-ending picture windows, cozy nooks and expansive outdoor covered entertaining areas, this home caters for everyone. There is also an office for those studying or looking to work from home, with excellent internet connection plus mobile phone reception, and a sunroom which provides yet another space to entertain or just sit back and relax in.
Outside there is an amazing garden set up with all sorts of flowering plants, including fruit and nut trees, vegetables, and a greenhouse. The separate two-bedroom cottage is invisible from the house, privately sited with its own driveway. Perfect for a teenagers retreat, guest accommodation or as Airbnb, it includes a full size kitchen and bathroom, along with a detached lock up garage. It also features a gorgeous sunroom which is the ideal spot for that morning coffee or to curl up with a good book.
A two-bay machinery shed provides plenty of farm storage and space and could be converted to stables. There is ample water supply via a bore with a 100,000 litre water tank capacity, two dams, plus the Belubular River weaving its way through the paddocks. A functional sheep shed and yards join the cattle yards as part of efficient infrastructure.
