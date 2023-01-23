CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Jude ducked into Riawena Oval and Wade Park on Saturday to snap some of the Bathurst Orange Inter-District Cricket action.
She then ventured over to Jack Brabham to snap some of the Orange District Cricket Association's lower grade Twenty20 games.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
