Central Western Daily
Court

Sachintha Gunawardhana Arachchige faces Orange Local Court for offences on Suzuki motorbike

By Court Reporter
Updated January 25 2023 - 8:45am, first published 7:30am
An unlicensed motorbike rider has been convicted of mid-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court. File picture

A motorbike rider who was caught with a mid-range alcohol reading was stopped by the police because neither he nor his pillion passenger were wearing a helment.

