A motorbike rider who was caught with a mid-range alcohol reading was stopped by the police because neither he nor his pillion passenger were wearing a helment.
Sachintha Kithmal Gunawardhana Arachchige, 30, had an address at Mount Waverley in Victoria at the time of the offence, but now lives in Dora Street.
He pleaded guilty to driving while unlicensed and mid-range drink driving and was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 19.
According to court documents, Gunawardhana Arachchige had a Victorian car licence but not a motorbike licence when police received numerous calls about 3.30am on December 18, 2022 about him riding a Suzuki motorcycle up and down Summer Street in a reckless manner at speed.
The reports said neither he nor his passenger were wearing a helmet.
The problem he's got is the reading is high for mid-range.- Sergeant Beau Riley
Police arrived and found him and his passenger next to Robertson Park.
Gunawardhana Arachchige was identified from CCTV footage and was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.
Police arrested him and took him to Orange Police Station where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.101.
Solicitor Isabelle Worrad said her client came from Sri Lanka and moved to Australia in 2017.
She said her client now works in IT as a support technician and needs a licence for his work.
"He's required to drive around Orange, Dubbo, Bathurst to help people with IT issues at their homes," she said.
She said his boss has now been covering the jobs Gunawardhana Arachchige would need to drive to and her client has completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and is of low risk of reoffending.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Gunawardhana Arachchige hadn't demonstrated that he had the required skill to ride a motorbike on public streets.
"The problem he's got is the reading is high for mid-range," Sergeant Riley said.
Magistrate David Day put it on the court record that for a person to obtain a Visa they had to be a person of good character.
Mr Day also said the maximum penalties for Gunawardhana Arachchige's offences were not severe enough to affect his immigration status.
"I'm not persuaded that he should escape conviction," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Gunawardhana Arachchige for both matters and fined him $880, disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order for mid-range drink-driving.
He also fined him $110 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for driving while unlicensed.
