With the lower grade T20 grand finalists now decided, we're nearing a return to normality in the lower grades.
But normal is not this week.
With seven games played on Saturday in the Orange and District Cricket Association, there were more than a handful of peak performers who caught our attention.
So, once again, the Central Western Daily has sorted through the scorecards to bring you our best XI of the week...although PlayHQ has once again reared its ugly head, with the words 'fill in' spread far and wide.
The Warburtons are synonymous with Warriors cricket and it looks like City have got another superstar in the making.
Not only did he bag the most runs of any lower grade player this weekend, he did it in a must-win T20.
Knowing they would likely need to secure victories in both of their matches against Centrals, City got off to the perfect start thanks to Warburton's unbeaten 73.
The knock from the opener helped secure a 52-run victory and make the afternoon matches that much more exciting.
Hockey star or Steve Smith impersonator? We'll let you be the judge, but one thing that can't be debated was the CYMS opener's shot-making ability.
Having already secured a place in the T20 grand final, CYMS were under a little less pressure than normal when they took on Cavaliers and Giumelli played with that fun-loving, free-flowing game that one would expect in such a situation.
He blasted a quick-fire 51 off 40 balls to help his side finish 6-118 in their first game of the day, a score that proved much too difficult to chase as the green and golds came out 58-run winners.
In what you'll start to notice as a trend, City dominated this weekend with both bat and ball.
In Manning's case, it came in the form of a cool, calm and collected 48 not out to guide his second grade side to a comfortable eight-wicket win. Throw in a casual 3-22 and you've got yourself one pretty fine all-rounder.
Not only does the victory help the Warriors leap-frog Centrals in the standings, it puts them in a strong position to make the finals with seven rounds left to play.
Speaking of eight-wicket wins...Postma produced another City masterclass in the second lot of T20 games on the day. Needing 108 for victory, the Warriors opener guided his team to the win with two overs still remaining.
Every run (and how quickly you scored them) mattered in this match as you'll find out later, so to chase down the target with wickets and overs in hand was very much a job well done.
Finally, our first non-green representative.
In what was a day of struggles for the red and black, Owens shined bright in his side's second T20.
His 40 - including six boundaries - helped steer Centrals' ship and although it didn't result in a victory, it did make for a nervous wait from his competitors.
The lone student in our line-up, Byrne was instrumental in guiding Kinross to a narrow victory over Spring Hill.
The defending premiers were set 185 for victory and a not out 46 from the number seven spot helped achieve that goal with just five balls remaining.
The win keeps Kinross in touch with top spot on the ladder, while also distancing themselves from the dreaded fifth spot.
The man with a last name so hard to pronounce that it puts teammate George Eleftheriou to shame did it with bat and ball in back-to-back matches.
In CYMS opening victory, he put on an always-fast-paced knock, this time resulting in 36 not out to his name.
In the second game, he showed what he's capable with ball in hand as his 2-13 gave CYMS a snifter of victory in their defence of 64.
The lone Cav on the list, Osborne was well and truly deserving of this spot.
Having lose the first game to CYMS, Cavaliers needed a big victory to give themselves any chance of making the T20 grand final.
With a wicket first ball of the innings and two more in quick succession, his 3-12 very nearly pulled off the unlikely. Although Cavs would get the win in the second game, it wasn't enough as City would progress through to the final on run rate.
Pearson is turning into a TOTW staple and with figures like he produced on Saturday, it's easy to see why.
The Warriors talisman went wicketless in game one, but wasn't about to go home empty handed as he finished game two with an astounding 4-3 off three overs. If he can replicate that performance this coming Saturday, City will be hard to beat.
The fifth and final City addition to our squad is another regular on the list.
It was game one where he shone brightest, taking 4-13 off four overs as he not only helped cut into Centrals' top order, but also destroyed its middle.
The final name on our list proved a destructive force early on in CYMS first game.
He took care of three of the top four Cavs players, including the ever-destructive Lachlan Barnes, in a spell that set the tone for the rest of the match.
Finishing with 3-16, it proved the performance to sink Cavs' hopes of T20 glory.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
