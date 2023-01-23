Judging by this weekend's scorecards, players are coming to terms with two-day cricket after a somewhat dismal performance with the bat around the region.
Or maybe the bowler's were on fire?
It's hard to tell but there were some very low scores throughout the competition.
Does that make the role of team of the week selector any more difficult?
No. We push on.
Either way, we've got plenty of leaders with four captains making their way into this side. So let's get cracking.
There's been a team of the week hiatus for the Cavaliers skipper, but he's rocketed back into the side.
Currently 42 not out against ORC, Corben holds the key with Cavaliers currently 5/76 chasing 100.
A promotion up the order for Brien after every opener in BOIDC essentially failed apart from Corben.
Brien's 61 not out helped save St Pat's after his brother and Connor Slattery were dismissed early.
St Pat's are currently 2/94 chasing 182.
A true skipper's knock from the CYMS leader.
Belmonte took the reigns of the BOIDC side at the start of this season and has been part of a massive change in the side's success.
After his bowling team skittled Bathurst City Colts for 53, Belmonte took charge when his side was 2/16, hitting 55 runs from 54 balls to change the momentum completely.
A quality all-round performance from the left-armer is the only reason his Redbacks side are in with a sniff against St Pat's.
Normally known for his bowling efforts, Holmes hit a quality half-century to help his side to 182.
Holmes then skittled the St Pat's openers to end the day with 2/23.
Morrish led with his actions on Saturday with a determined bowling performance.
The tall left-arm quick took a wicket the first ball of the game and then went on a roll finishing with 6/25 from 13 overs.
The game currently sits in a precarious position with City needing 9 runs, chasing Centrals' total of 113.
However, City have one-wicket remaining with Morrish the top-scorer on 26.
From now on Fairley should be known as the 'Destroyer of ORC' after a sensational performance.
Not only did Fairley take wickets, he did it economically too, finishing with 5/29 from 20 overs which included nine maidens.
Taking over the captaincy role, 'The Alphabet' as he's known by Central Western Daily scribe Riley Krause was solid in the middle order against Orange City.
32 in the middle order was crucial for the men in red and if Centrals win they'll have their skipper to thank.
There's a reason Orange City are in a precarious position and it's mainly because of the right-arm seamer.
Dray has 3/20 from 10 overs, knocking over Dan Burchmore, Matt McKenna and Shaun Grenfell at the top of the order.
Without McKinnon, ORC would be in a lot of trouble heading into day two next Saturday.
Opening the bowling, McKinnon dismantled Cavaliers' middle order, removing the dangerous Bailey Ferguson for 2 to finish with 3/34 from 11 overs.
Without Webber, St Pat's could've been chasing a mammoth total against the Redbacks.
But never fear, the left-armer ripped through its top order to finish with 4/31.
While Fairley dominated ORC's top order, Thomas finished the job for the men in maroon.
3/13 from nine overs was equally as economic with a return of four maidens as Cavaliers put forward a strong bowling performance.
Team of the week leader board:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, David Rogerson.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Connor Slattery, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matt Corben, Matthew Holmes, Cooper Brien, Ed Morrish.
Two - Matt Fearnley, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Josh Coyte, David Henderson, Will Oldham, Dave Neil, Cooper Stephen, Joey Coughlan, Thomas Belmonte, Joel Thomas, Timothy McKinnon.
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Russell Gardner, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger, Adam Ryan, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Ryan Peacock, Jay Webber, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Stephen Fairley.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
