Phat Panda will open at Orange City Bowling Club on Tuesday.
Bowling Club secretary manager Tony Fitzsimmons said the restaurant will include a range of Asian inspired cuisines as well as an Aussie menu with items such a steak and schnitzel.
"We are looking forward to it opening and hoping our members will embrace it," Mr Fitzsimmons said.
He said the restaurant proprietor Alven Gan also has restaurants across the Central West at Wellington, Nyngan, Narromine and Gilgandra, all under different names.
He said the Phat Panda name was something that was created for the Orange City Bowling Club.
Mr Fitzsimmons said there was about a two month gap between when the previous restaurant, Maggie's on the Green closed and the opening of Phat Panda.
"The transition has been pretty hectic but pretty smooth," he said.
Phat Panda will open from Tuesday through to Sunday each week and will be open from 12pm to 2pm for lunch and from 5pm to 8.30pm for dinner.
He said there is a $12 lunch special and there are also Chef's specials including Korean dishes and Panang curries.
Mr Fitzsimmons said there is nothing on the menu that costs more than $24 for members and nothing over $30 for non-members.
The restaurant will run with table service but a buffet will be trialed at a later stage, potentially operating once a month although the details are yet to be decided.
A popular Orange burger shop is on the market.
Mackies Cafe owner Melissa Fieldus published a farewell message on a public social media post on January 4 in which she said she's owned the cafe for 14 years and working in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years.
She has decided it is time to hang up the tongs and move onto something new but said she was overwhelmed with the support from the Orange community and described the decision to sell as heartbreaking.
Mackies Cafe closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, January 14.
In addition to the business being for sale any reasonable offer will be considered, plus all equipment is up for sale.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
