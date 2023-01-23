A Myall Street resident who stole underwear from an adult store and confectionary from Aldi was fined $200 for stealing.
Hayley Bailey, 28, also known as Lorraine, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on January 18 and pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting.
According to police, Bailey was with a 35-year-old man, a co-accused, who accompanied her to Flirt Adult Store on Cobra Street and Aldi on Talbragar Street. Police were able to charge Bailey and the man after CCTV footage from the two stores clearly depicted the shoplifting.
On November 17, 2022, about 4pm, the pair entered the adult store and immediately separated. The manager found their behaviour unusual and continued watching them on CCTV.
Bailey, dressed in a skirt and tights with a backpack, entered the lingerie room and looked around. Soon, she lifted her skirt and put a box containing lingerie worth $39.99 inside the waistband of her pants. She adjusted the item and moved her bag from the back to the front to conceal it.
She then joined her companion and they both left the shop without paying.
More than a month later, the pair were again seen entering Aldi and browsing together.
Police said the couple stopped in front of the chocolate section and both took two blocks of Cadbury chocolate off the top shelf. They hid the confectionary in their clothing.
In the dairy section, the man took two tubes of yoghurt and put them in his back pockets after Bailey pointed at them. He did the same with a tube of toothpaste and a container of Lacura crème from the beauty section.
The man also picked up a 1.25 litre bottle of soft drink and the pair proceeded to the counters where he paid for it. Bailey and the man then left the store without paying for the rest of the goods.
The total value of items the couple stole from Aldi was $24.77, court documents stated.
Police were patrolling near Dubbo Base Hospital about 4am on New Year's Day when they spotted Bailey, questioned her about the incidents and subsequently arrested her.
