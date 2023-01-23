I hope you all had an enjoyable Christmas, managing a break and getting to spend some precious time with family and friends.
The new year is now well and truly underway, with most people busy having resumed work and planning the year ahead.
Australia Day is almost upon us, and we look forward to celebrating being Aussies, our own uniqueness as well as welcoming new Aussies, too.
Over the past few weeks I've been out and about, busily traversing the electorate.
Parkes' annual Elvis Festival finally resumed in its regular New Year's slot. It was great to see this iconic event well attended, and back in all its glitz, glamour and glory.
After coercing the NSW Government to finally agree to fork out much-needed funding to councils for local roads repairs, I've been out to visit council road work crews to check on the progress of road repairs, in the wake of last year's damaging rains.
They have a massive job ahead of them, and I wish them safety and success in their endeavours.
Meals on Wheels at Parkes celebrated their 60th birthday, and it was great to join this fantastic local service for the occasion.
The community appreciate this important service and the work employees and volunteers do in providing nourishing meals for the elderly.
Our flood-stricken communities have again proven their resilience; I dropped-in to Molong and was delighted to see smiles on locals' faces as they're resuming social activities and loyally supporting local business to help the regional economy bounce back.
I've been busy ensuring flood-affected businesses receive the government support they need to help get them back in operation, which has been quite a task - especially those in communities such as Molong, Forbes, Eugowra, and Canowindra.
It was great to attend Duntryleague Golf Club and welcome participants of the 13th West Orange Motors Duntryleague Classic.
The annual three-day tournament attracted 180-plus players, from near and far. This, and other local sporting events, injects significant money into the local economy. Sporting tourism is huge for Orange, and it's something I want to see grow and include a broader range of sports - including mountain biking.
Thank you to the sponsors and the hardworking committee for another successful golfing event - well done!
In Orange, I've been actively engaged in talks with stakeholders of greyhound racing, including representatives of the Greyhound Breeders, Owners, and Trainers Association (GBOTA), discussing the possibility of establishing a new greyhound racing track and a training centre of excellence.
Unfortunately for our neighbour, Bathurst, their track was flooded and now needs to be relocated.
The greyhound community here in the Orange area want to see Orange considered for the new track, which would be a financial boon for our town, and great to see our track returned after it was closed down at Wade Park almost 17 years ago.
I am a supporter of greyhound racing and the fantastic community who live, eat, and breathe it - they're salt-of-the-earth folk who would give the shirts off their own backs for you if you needed it.
The greyhound community have not forgotten that it was only seven short years ago that the NSW Nationals voted to outright ban greyhound racing, without any consultation with the industry or fraternity.
A decision which led to widespread backlash from the broader community, who feared what unilateral decision this coalition might make again in the future to ban another of our freedoms.
I fought for them in my campaign for the 2016 Orange by-election, managing to get the Government to backflip on the decision, and elected as your state representative in the process.
I've always supported greyhound ownership, racing and breeding - just like our other freedoms.
I will certainly push for the new facility to be established here in Orange, which would be certain to provide an ongoing economic benefit for the town.
I understand there are numerous potential sites in Orange, which are being considered. I will be sure to keep you all posted.
