Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Good News

Firefighting brothers Luke Hall and Joe Williamson earn National Emergency Medal

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They bravely battled the Black Summer bushfires and now two brothers have found themselves among the latest recipients of the rare National Emergency Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.