Under 17s development squad is an important cog in Western's representative machine

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 23 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:41am
Bloomfield prop Beau Hartley (left) was impressive for the Western Rams under 17s development squad. Picture by Tammy Greenhalgh

HE'S a second rower that has often inspired for St Pat's, but now Riley Hancock has earned praise for leading by example as a Western Ram, and he's not the only one with a Bloomfield Tigers premiership winner also receiving compliments.

