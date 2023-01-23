Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tributes paid to former Balmain Tiger and Orange CYMS player Phil Carey

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Carey played for Balmain Tigers in the club's premiership-winning 1969 season before lacing up the boots for Orange CYMS in 1974. Picture supplied.

Phil Carey's rugby league career was something straight out of a Hollywood script.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.