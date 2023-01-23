Phil Carey's rugby league career was something straight out of a Hollywood script.
The hooker made his NRL debut with the Balmain Tigers in the club's 1969 premiership season, playing 11 games in total across four years. He enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top grade, picked from third grade for his debut against Manly in July 1969 as a 22-year-old.
Five years later and Carey's impact would be felt in Orange, as he joined CYMS for the 1974 season.
Green and gold teammate, Tony Wilson, said Carey provided a wealth of knowledge to the club's youngsters.
"Back in the day, he was a very good scrummager and a good mentor for us young guys," Wilson said.
"Most of us were a lot younger than Phil, we'd only just come into first grade in 1973. He taught a lot of our young guys the art of scrummaging and the skills he learnt at Balmain. As you could imagine, a lot different to the scrums these days."
Carey died at the beginning of 2023 and while he only laced up the boots for CYMS during that 1974 season, his presence would be felt for years to come.
"It was very inspiring actually," Wilson said of Carey's arrival at the club.
"We had young blokes in the forwards and Phil put a lot of polish on them. You did open your eyes and open your ears to him because he did have a lot of experience. He didn't play a lot of first grade for Balmain, but he played at the top level of the game, so we looked up to that as young fellas.
"He hung up the boots after that season but stuck around town for a little while. He was still involved in the CYMS club for a couple seasons after. I think he fell in love with Orange, although he didn't like the cold weather."
It wasn't just on the field where the former Tiger made his presence known either.
"He was a bit of a character off the field, he taught us how to party as well," Wilson added.
"He played hard and partied hard. That was the go back then. He was an influence for a lot of the players and he was a very good mentor."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.