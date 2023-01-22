Video recording key as pillow fight lands offender in hot water

Pillows thrown in the heat of an argument have been the undoing of a man's half-century-long streak without being before a court, after a video recorded fight was taken to police.
Joseph Simon Basha, 52, of Lambert Street, Bathurst, was before Bathurst Local Court on January 11 to enter a plea of guilty to one count of common assault.
Court documents reveal Basha and the victim got into a "heated argument" in the lounge room of a Lambert Street address about 7pm on January 5 this year.
An agitated Basha picked up a pillow and threw it at the victim, hitting them in the face before he repeated the act once more.
The court heard Basha left the room and went to the bathroom to have a shower, which defense solicitor, Ms Theobald, said demonstrated her client's belief that it wasn't a serious dispute.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 10.30pm the same day to provide police with a statement about the incident which was recorded on a mobile phone.
Basha was arrested two hours later at his residence and taken back to the station where he admitted to the assault and gave the same version as the victim.
"He did strike [person] with a pillow but he didn't intend to hurt [person]. He was surprised when police arrived ... he has absolutely no criminal history," Ms Theobald told the court.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis placed Basha on a 12-month conditional release order without a conviction and did so to "save his good name" given it was his first ever appearance before a court.
"I have not recorded a conviction ... but you must promise not to commit any other offences," Magistrate Ellis said.
