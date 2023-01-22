A man was arrested after the ute he was driving became bogged during a police pursuit in the state's west on Saturday evening.
At roughly 6pm on Saturday, a pursuit began along the Mitchell Highway when the driver of the ute failed to stop when directed to by Central North Police District officers.
The driver allegedly ran from the ute and was chased through yards to Yanda Street where he was arrested and taken to Bourke Police Station.
Police will allege in court that when the man's bag was searched they found 99 plastic resealable bags, containing a substance suspected of being illicit. The drugs have an estimated potential street value of more than $5000.
The 25-year-old man was charged with:
He was also charged for breach of bail.
The man, who is from Bourke, was bail refused to appear via AVL in Dubbo Bail Court on Sunday, January 22.
