Man arrested, drugs found following police pursuit at Bourke

By Newsroom
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:35pm
Police arrested a man following a pursuit in the state's west on Saturday.

A man was arrested after the ute he was driving became bogged during a police pursuit in the state's west on Saturday evening.

