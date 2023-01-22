Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

CYMS tear through BOIDC rivals City Colts to storm to pointy end of ladder

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joey Coughlan celebrates one of his two wickets at Riawena Oval on Saturday. Picture by Jude Keogh

CYMS skipper Tom Belmonte says his side has found the secret to success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.