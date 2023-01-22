CYMS skipper Tom Belmonte says his side has found the secret to success.
All smiles on the weekend as the green and golds routed Bathurst Orange Inter-District Cricket finals hopefuls City Colts, Belmonte says a new attitude and a reinvigorated love for the game has turned his side's fortunes on around.
Down and out following an abysmal 2021-22 season where they finished the summer in the cellar, CYMS is a new-look side 12 months on and on Saturday rolled City Colts for 53 at Riawena Oval.
In reply, CYMS scored a first innings total of 138, Belmonte's 55 the best knock of the day in Orange, to enjoy an 83-run lead and have one hand on maximum points.
An outright result will cement Belmonte's men in the BOIDC's top two teams, and should results in the ORC (first) and Cavaliers (third) clash in Bathurst go the right way there's a real chance we enter February and the top of the ladder will be distinctly green and gold.
Belmonte took on the captaincy this season and said the biggest change he's seen at the club in 2022-23 has been between the ears.
"I think we've got some new players that has given us some confidence. It's just an attitude change. We're all excited to come to cricket and play for each other," Belmonte said.
"We haven't had to rely on one person this year, either. At different points throughout the season different people have stood up. It's been a real team effort."
That team-first mentality was on show on Saturday with six different bowlers picking up wickets against City Colts.
Joey Coughlan claimed t2-0 from his two overs - the veteran clearly enjoying his switch of towns and clubs as one of those new faces Belmonte touched on - while Mac Webster (2-12) and Angus Wilson (2-20) also had multiple wickets.
Belmonte was then the pick of the CYMS' bats with a tidy half-century, but the experienced top order bat says it was his time to dig in.
"I was coming off two ducks. I've been fairly inconsistent," he said.
"I've felt like I've been hitting the ball well it just hasn't turned out that way in the middle. Hopefully Saturday is the start of a good run."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.