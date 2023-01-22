Both batting top orders had a day to forget in the Centrals-Warriors clash, with a rare day of total bowler domination at Wade Park.
Orange City's Ed Morrish was the man standing tall throughout the contest as he claimed superb figures of 6-25 from 13 overs before ending the day at 20 not out from 66 deliveries during his team's sketchy pursuit.
Morrish tore through the Centrals top order, claiming key wickets of Kurt Gander and Darryl Kennewell before either could score a run, before bringing opposing skipper Kyle Nonnenmacher's (32) promising innings to an end.
Shashwat Adhikari (15) and Gareth Faul's (16) contributions helped take Centrals close to triple figures but there would be little to celebrate after a tough day with the bat.
However, Centrals were able to respond with an equally dominant day in the field.
Rowan Dray (3-11) sent openers Daniel Burchmore (5) and Matt McKenna (0) plus Shaun Grenfell (4) back to the pavillon.
Morrish and Tom Markey (yet to face a ball) will be out in the middle next week with a win in reach for both sides.
Two of the competition's most in-form clubs met each other on Saturday but given the way it played out you would be forgiven for thinking it was a match between sides at opposite ends of the ladder.
CYMS wiped out the Colts order in no time at all at Riawena Oval thanks to a great team performance in the field, where six different bowlers came away with a wicket.
In a stunning collapse the Colts had just two players (Henry Shoemark 15, Josh Toole 14) reach double figures.
The biggest partnership of the day for Colts was just 17 runs.
Joey Coughlan claimed two wickets from his two overs without giving away a run, while Mac Webster (2-12) and Angus Wilson (2-20) also had multiple wickets.
Oliver Shoemark (6 not out from 56 balls) played a defensive innings to try and stop to rot but he ran out of partners at the other end.
CYMS didn't completely pile on the runs in response but they did more than enough to easily claim first innings points.
Captain Tom Belmonte (55) led by example as he almost outscored Colts on his own at a run a ball.
Hugh Le Lievre (22 not out) and Webster (17) were the next best for CYMS.
David Rogerson (3-49) was the best of the Colts bowlers.
A gritty unbeaten performance with the bat from Matt Corben and a five wicket haul from Stephen Fairley has Cavaliers in the box seat for the resumption of their chase against the Tigers at Morse Park 1 next Saturday.
Cavs skipper Corben will resume on 42 when play resumes next Saturday, while Fairley also chipped in with 18 runs of his own to keep the Orange side on top at stumps.
ORC won the toss and elected to bat but struck trouble early when David Sellers (3) and Rory Franklin (0) departed early at the hands at Fairley.
Ricky Webb (31), Hugh Parsons (25) and Hamish Siegert (15) all did their best to steady things for ORC but their lower order wouldn't be able to hang around for long once the trio were dismissed.
Fairley finished with 5-29 off 20 overs while Joel Thomas (3-13) and Josh Ward (2-4) claimed the remaining wickets.
Cavs found themselves in a spot of bother at 4-31 during the early stages of their chase as Corben watched the rest of his top order fall around him.
Fairley's knock from 47 deliveries provided some much needed resistance.
Tim McKinnon (3-34) is currently the leading bowler for the Tigers.
Hugh Parsons (1-6 from four overs) has also made an economical start with the ball.
HALF centuries to Redbacks' Matt Holmes and the Saints' Cooper Brien were the highlights on a day where there was plenty for both batters and bowlers at George Park 1.
Saints won the toss and sent Redbacks into bat, and thanks to Jay Webber it didn't take long to rip through the top order.
Webber (4-31) removed three of the Redbacks' top four batters before a middle order effort from Holmes (51) got Bathurst City on track, as did the support from Ollie Simpson (38).
Josh Knox (32) and Liam Cain (14) also provided resistance towards the lower order to help City post a competitive total.
Holmes (2-23) then showed his all-round credentials by removing Pat's openers Bailey Brien (3) and Connor Slattery (2) to have the blue and whites in big trouble early on.
However, Brien (61 not out) and Adam Ryan (23 not out) have taken the Saints to a much better position for the second day's play.
Brien belted 11 fours and a six on his way to the unbeaten half century.
