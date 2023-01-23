A young woman who downed about 10 alcoholic drinks at a work Christmas party before deciding to drive two kilometres home was convicted in Orange Local Court despite her lawyer's best efforts.
According to court documents, Jennifer Louise Berkrey, 22, of Radnor Street, Canowindra, attended a work Christmas party on December 16 where she attended a number of venues before deciding to drive home.
She was charged with high-range drink-driving and her solicitor Geoffrey Yeo put forward an argument for her not to receive a conviction when Berkrey appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 19.
He went on to describe "the trivial nature" of the conduct during the offence.
Magistrate David Day however, disagreed with Mr Yeo's assessment saying it was "not trivial".
"It's a serious offence," Mr Day said.
Miss Berkrey resides two kilometres from where she works, she drove to the Christmas party, it just so happens it was quite a festive night in Canowindra.- Solicitor Geoffrey Yeo
Berkrey was driving along Canowindra Street, Canowindra when the police stopped her at 11.45pm.
She admitted to the police that she had been drinking and returned a positive breath test so she was arrested for further analysis, which returned a high-range drink-driving reading of 0.152.
When asked how many drinks she'd consumed, she said she'd had about 10.
Although Berkrey pleaded guilty to the single drink-driving charge, Mr Yeo asked for no conviction to be made.
"She's a 22-year-old woman, she has no prior criminal history," he said but conceded she had two speeding fines on her traffic record.
He said Berkrey also completed the Traffic Offenders Into Treatment Program and before the incident she stopped using mood-stabilising medication for a condition she'd had since she was 13, which could have affected her judgement.
"On the balance she has great prospects of rehabilitation," Mr Yeo said.
Mr Yeo said Berkrey had also recently learnt her partner, who she'd broken up with earlier in the year, had been unfaithful during their relationship and one of her pets had recently been poisoned and had to be put down.
"Miss Berkrey resides two kilometres from where she works, she drove to the Christmas party, it just so happens it was quite a festive night in Canowindra," Mr Yeo said.
He said after attending the Christmas party she went to a few events where alcohol was served and ended up at the Canowindra Services' Club.
"She stayed until closing and she walked back to her car," Mr Yeo said.
"[She] had to make a decision to drive or walk home."
He said Berkrey would have to cross either a dark and isolated footbridge, or an isolated traffic bridge and a floodplain to get home. He said a young woman walking alone at night could find herself in danger and at risk of assault or worse so she decided to drive to reduce that risk.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley argued against a non-conviction.
"The excuses given for driving are trivial, it is prevalent, it is dangerous," Sergeant Riley said.
"I've had a look through the list and it looks like the third [high-range offence] today."
Mr Day said Berkrey's action was dangerous and that given her reading Berkrey would have felt affected by the alcohol when she made the decision to drive.
"It is a prevalent offence, it is an offence of extreme danger," he said.
Mr Day fined Berkrey $550, disqualified her driver's licence for five months and placed her on a 24-month interlock order.
He took into account her financial circumstances when issuing the fine.
