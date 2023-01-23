Central Western Daily
Jennifer Berkrey caught high-range drink-driving after Christmas party after she felt unsafe walking

By Court Reporter
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:40am, first published 7:30am
A woman has appeared in Orange Local Court for high-range drink-driving. File picture

A young woman who downed about 10 alcoholic drinks at a work Christmas party before deciding to drive two kilometres home was convicted in Orange Local Court despite her lawyer's best efforts.

